Home » Investing » Are Real Estate Stocks a Good Option in September 2023?

Are Real Estate Stocks a Good Option in September 2023?

Take a closer look at these three real estate stocks, as we discuss whether September might be a good time to load up on them.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors who want to use stock market investing to create passive-income streams in their self-directed portfolios have plenty of good opportunities amid the market turmoil. Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) continue trading at significant discounts from their 2023 highs.

As an income-oriented investor, buying top-notch real estate stocks at discounted prices means you can enjoy payouts at inflated yields.

With strong earnings, high occupancy rates, and growing distributable cash flows, some of the top Canadian REITs warrant being on your radar if not already in your portfolio for this purpose. Today, I will discuss three of the biggest names in this space.

Allied Properties REIT

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a $2.69 billion market capitalization trust that sets itself as a leading owner-operator of urban workspaces across major Canadian cities. Most of its properties are in prime locations in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties REIT generates almost its entire revenue through rental income from tenants from various sectors, including banking, government, and telcos.

As of this writing, it trades for $21.06 per share, down by 31.04% from its February 3, 2023 high. The second quarter of fiscal 2023 saw it report a 4.1% year-over-year revenue growth. Its net income increased by 26% in the same period. At current levels, it pays its investors at an 8.46% annualized dividend yield, distributing $0.15 per share per month.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is an $8.23 billion market capitalization REIT primarily engaging in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential properties near major urban centres across the country. Deriving most of its revenue through rental income from apartments and properties, CAPREIT’s holdings cater to the mid-tier and luxury market segments.

Canada’s largest residential REIT has benefited from the shift toward renting over buying due to high real estate prices nationwide. While it does not solve the housing crisis, renting offers relatively easier access to housing. As of this writing, its shares trade for $49.14, down by 7% from its July 2023 high. It pays its investors at a 3.07% annualized dividend yield, distributing $0.12 per month.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a $2.15 billion market capitalization REIT specializing in acquiring, managing, and developing multi-residential apartment buildings and Manufactured Home Communities (MHCs).

Besides its apartment and MHC segments, it also has a commercial segment with more than seven commercial properties under its belt. The housing affordability crisis also benefits Killam Apartment REIT.

As of this writing, shares of the trust trade for $18.27. At current levels, it pays its investors a 3.84% annualized dividend yield. It pays out $0.05833 per share in monthly distributions.

Its first quarter for fiscal 2023 saw its revenue and net operating income increase by 9.6% and 12.3%, respectively, year over year. With the robust demand for rental housing to persist, it looks well positioned to continue delivering good returns to its investors.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Killam Apartment REIT made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Buying when prices are low and selling when they soar is an excellent way to get good returns on your investment in the stock market. That said, investing in equity securities that pay monthly distributions to investors lets you enjoy monthly cash flows on top of potential capital gains.

To this end, REITs like Allied Properties REIT, Canadian Apartment REIT, and Killam Apartment REIT can be great additions to your self-directed portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Dividend Stocks

A $1,000 Investment in CNR Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway has returned over 1,600% to shareholders in the past 20 years. Is CNR stock still a good…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There aren’t many better buying opportunities on the TSX right now than Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best dividend-paying Canadian utility stocks you can buy at a bargain in September 2023.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 6% Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn passive income as early as next month? This dividend stock is a buy at its…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealthsimple Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive investors, including beginners, can purchase two highly recommended Wealthsimple stocks with market-beating potential.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks With Great Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: Top Stocks to Target Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today.

Read more »