Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $250,000

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $250,000

If you’d bought $10,000 worth of Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock at its IPO date and held to today, you’d have $250,000.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not very often that you find a stock that turns $10,000 into $250,000 in a short period of time. Typically, the markets return 10% a year, and many individual stocks perform worse than that.

But every once in a while you find a stock that bucks the trend. A stock that rises dramatically in a short period of time. A stock that becomes a tenbagger many times over. A stock that fortunes are built on. Such stocks are rare, but when you find them, you can’t help but take notice. In this article, I will explore one Canadian tech stock that turned $10,000 into $250,000 in a mere eight years.

Shopify

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian technology company that went public in 2015 for $3.49 per share. Its stock is now $90.73, meaning the return since the IPO has been about 2,500%. If you invest $10,000 at a 2,500% cumulative rate of return, then you end up with $260,000. That is, the $10,000 you started with, plus a $250,000 capital gain. So, you’d be up $250,000 by buying SHOP at its IPO and holding it until today.

Why it rose so quickly

There are many reasons why Shopify’s stock rose extremely quickly.

The most significant of them is the simple fact that the underlying business grew almost as quickly. In the period since its IPO, Shopify’s revenue growth rate has typically been around 40% to 50%. In the 2020-2021 COVID lockdown period, it grew at 90% year over year! Since then, Shopify’s sales growth has slowed down, but it’s still 35%, which is way above the average rate of growth. Additionally, Shopify has delivered three consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow, and that metric is growing as well.

Can it keep up the momentum?

It’s one thing to note that Shopify’s stock rose a lot in the past, but quite another to say that it will do so again in the future. SHOP is a very expensive stock, which means that a lot of the company’s future growth is “priced in.” At today’s prices, Shopify trades at:

  • 127 times analysts’ estimate of next year’s earnings.
  • 13.5 times sales.
  • 11.5 times book value.
  • 471 times operating cash flow.
  • 667 times free cash flow.

This is an extraordinarily expensive valuation. So much so that it’s a dealbreaker for many investors. Had Shopify managed to keep up its 90% COVID-era growth for a few more years, it may have “grown in” to a valuation like that seen above. But, in fact, the company’s growth has slowed down.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify is an impressive company in many ways. It has rapid growth, a charismatic leader, and positive free cash flow. It’s an impressive package. But the cold hard truth is that a lot of this information is priced into the stock already. Trading at 667 times free cash flow, it is a truly pricey name. That doesn’t mean some investors won’t do well with it, but I’m personally going to hold off on buying this stock for the time being. For a value investor, this one’s a tough sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

The Safest Semiconductor Chip Stocks to Own in September 2023 

| Puja Tayal

Semiconductor stocks are some of the most volatile in the tech space. Amid macro uncertainty, here are some safe semiconductor…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and statement of the economy are likely to keep TSX stocks, especially tech…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian cybersecurity stocks you can buy in September 2023.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Telus stock is a top TSX telecom company and offers a dividend yield of over 6%. But is it a…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two Canadian growth stocks in September 2023 can help you beat the market in the long run.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may remain cautious today ahead of the long Labour Day weekend.

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Tech Stocks

Why Did BlackBerry Stock Jump 23% in 4 Days?

| Puja Tayal

BlackBerry stock jumped 23% in four days as investors reacted to rumours. Know what the rumour is? What is its…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Commerce Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term economic uncertainties, LSPD could be a reliable stock to buy on the dip for the long term.

Read more »