Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Could These 2 Ultra-High Yield Stocks Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Could These 2 Ultra-High Yield Stocks Help You Retire a Millionaire?

There’s no single stock that can make you a millionaire in retirement. But, there are some great income stocks that can help get you there.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Most investors have the dream of being able to retire a millionaire. And while that’s a tall feat, it’s not entirely impossible. The market provides plenty of options to help reach that goal, including some stellar ultra-high yield stocks.

Here’s a duo of options to help you retire a millionaire.

Feed this stock today, get massive income tomorrow

Few investors can disagree that Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a superb long-term investment, particularly for those looking for a stock that can help reach the goal of retiring a millionaire.

Enbridge generates the bulk of its revenue from its incredibly defensive, and very lucrative pipeline segments. By way of example, Enbridge transports nearly one-third of all North American crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

Additionally, Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy network. Enbridge has invested $8 billion into the segment over the past two decades, which today includes wind, solar, and hydro elements in Europe and North America.

As an income stock, Enbridge offers a quarterly dividend to investors. The yield on that dividend currently works out to an impressive 7.67%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

For investors looking to retire a millionaire, investing early and often can help them reach that goal. Those investors that drop $30,000 in Enbridge (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) can expect a first-year income of approximately $2,300.

Oh, and prospective investors should keep in mind that Enbridge also provides investors with a generous annual bump to that dividend. That practice has continued for 28 consecutive years without fail.

Given the current stock price of just over $46, that’s enough to acquire 49 additional shares through reinvestments. Throw in some additional investment into the stock over a longer period, as well as dividend growth, and Enbridge can quickly become a key asset in helping you retire a millionaire.

Here’s a defensive gem that has paid dividends for over a century

Finding the right mix of investments to help you retire a millionaire takes time. And one of the best tools in an investor’s arsenal to help accomplish that feat is time. That’s precisely why another great stock to consider investing in now for long-term growth and income is BCE (TSX:BCE).

BCE is the largest telecom in Canada, offering wireless, wireline, Internet, and TV services to subscribers.. Telcoms are incredibly defensive investments, and that defensive appeal has only increased since the pandemic started.

Additionally, demand for new smartphones, which have an insatiable appetite for data, continues to drive mobile usage and by extension, revenues higher. By way of example, in the most recent quarterly update, BCE surpassed 10 million mobile subscribers posting revenue gains of 4.4%. The segment also saw the highest postpaid net activations of 111,282 devices in 18 years.

Turning to income, BCE has provided investors with a generous quarterly dividend for well over a century. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to 6.96%.

Using that same $30,000 example from above, investors can expect a first-year income of just over $2,000. And like Enbridge, BCE provides annual bumps to that dividend, which can be reinvested to accelerate any future income stream.

Prospective investors should also note that despite that defensive appeal and juicy dividend, BCE currently trades at a discount. That drop comes as a result of rising interest rates and overall market volatility.

As of the time of writing, BCE trades down over 12% in the trailing 12-month period. This makes it an ideal buy for longer-term investors.

Final thoughts: Can you retire a millionaire?

All investments, even the most defensive, carry some risk. That’s why diversifying your portfolio is so important. Fortunately, both Enbridge and BCE offer defensive appeal, growth potential, and a generous income.

In my opinion, one or both stocks are great additions to any well-diversified portfolio. For those investors with longer timelines, buying these stocks today can help accelerate your portfolio and help you retire a millionaire.

Buy them, hold them, and let them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in BCE and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,377 Per Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock could be one of the best options for creating enormous monthly passive income these days.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) stock and another retiree-friendly play that's being undervalued in the face of potential recessionary headwinds.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada – A Retiree’s Dream Stock

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has a high dividend yield and cheap valuation – desirable characteristics for a retirement stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Top High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Seniors

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks appear oversold and now offer great yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 3 Tips to Boost Your Retirement Nest Egg

| Kay Ng

Are you new to investing? Save early and regularly and diversify your investments while including stocks or equity funds in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors have an opportunity to get great returns while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Buying These 2 Stocks is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks and utility stocks are defensive stocks that can act as a shelter from any upcoming market weakness.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Does Quebecor Stock Belong in Your Investment Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Quebecor stock has room for capital gains following recent Freedom Mobile acquisition deal.

Read more »