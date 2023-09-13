Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,377 Per Year in Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,377 Per Year in Passive Income

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock could be one of the best options for creating enormous monthly passive income these days.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal finance, Canadians are constantly on the lookout for ways to maximize their savings while minimizing their tax burden. This quest for financial efficiency has led many to explore the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a vehicle for generating passive income and boosting their overall wealth.

In this article, we will delve into how you can utilize your TFSA to earn a substantial passive income while staying within the bounds of tax regulations.

Using a TFSA: Unlocking the benefits

The TFSA, introduced in 2009, has become an indispensable tool for Canadians seeking tax-efficient wealth accumulation. One of the key advantages of the TFSA is its contribution limit, which has steadily increased over the years. In 2023, the TFSA contribution limit stands at $6,500, bringing the maximum contribution space per person to a generous $88,000 since its inception. Furthermore, the TFSA limit increases in line with inflation, typically in increments of $500, ensuring that you can continue to grow your tax-free savings.

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of a TFSA is the tax treatment it offers. Interest, dividends, and capital gains generated inside the TFSA are entirely tax-free. Moreover, when you withdraw earnings from your TFSA, they do not count as income, meaning they won’t push you into a higher tax bracket. This unique tax advantage allows you to keep the full amount of passive income generated from your TFSA investments, directly benefiting your financial well-being.

An additional perk of the TFSA is the contribution room replenishment feature. Any money withdrawn from your TFSA during the year automatically opens up an equivalent amount of new contribution room in the next calendar year in addition to the regular TFSA limit. This flexibility provides you with the opportunity to adapt your investment strategy as your financial goals evolve.

Consider REITs: A prime opportunity for passive income

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have emerged as prime candidates for generating long-term passive income within your TFSA. Healthcare REITs, in particular, have garnered attention due to their stability and growth prospects. These trusts invest in properties such as hospitals, medical offices, and other healthcare facilities, which tend to offer stable rental income and potential for capital appreciation.

Why NorthWest REIT could be the best choice

One standout player in the healthcare REIT sector is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). This REIT specializes in owning and managing high-quality healthcare real estate properties across Canada and internationally. Its operations have demonstrated steady growth, making it an attractive option for TFSA investors looking to build passive income.

According to the quarterly report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, NorthWest stock saw an impressive revenue increase of 13% and 16.6%, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit decreased slightly from $0.20 in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 to $0.13 in Q2 2023. This was primarily due to lower management fees and an increase in interest expense related to floating rate debt. Adjusting for the non-recurring component of management fees, AFFO would increase to $0.15 per unit for the quarter.

Operationally, the REIT’s portfolio delivered strong results. It achieved a 5.1% same-property NOI (SPNOI) growth on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the REIT’s portfolio boasts a robust occupancy rate of 96%. This was supported by a weighted average lease expiry of 13.5 years, with 83% of leases subject to rent indexation. This level of diversification across its 231 properties ensures that the REIT’s cash flow remains resilient.

The bottom line: Superb passive income with NorthWest stock

In conclusion, using your TFSA to generate passive income is a strategic move to grow your wealth while minimizing tax implications. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT stands out as a solid choice for TFSA investors seeking long-term, tax-free passive income. With its impressive revenue growth, high-quality portfolio, and a dividend yield of 12%, it presents an enticing opportunity to enhance your financial future. In fact, here is what you could earn from a $20,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH.UN$6.732,972$0.80$2,377.60Monthly

By harnessing the power of your TFSA and investing in reliable options like NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, you can work toward earning a substantial passive income while securing your financial well-being. So, take advantage of your TFSA, explore REITs like NorthWest, and embark on your journey to financial prosperity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) stock and another retiree-friendly play that's being undervalued in the face of potential recessionary headwinds.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada – A Retiree’s Dream Stock

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has a high dividend yield and cheap valuation – desirable characteristics for a retirement stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Top High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Seniors

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks appear oversold and now offer great yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 3 Tips to Boost Your Retirement Nest Egg

| Kay Ng

Are you new to investing? Save early and regularly and diversify your investments while including stocks or equity funds in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors have an opportunity to get great returns while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Buying These 2 Stocks is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks and utility stocks are defensive stocks that can act as a shelter from any upcoming market weakness.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Does Quebecor Stock Belong in Your Investment Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Quebecor stock has room for capital gains following recent Freedom Mobile acquisition deal.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming 

| Puja Tayal

Many stocks cut dividends this year as rising interest rates made debt difficult to manage. Beware as these two stocks…

Read more »