Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 13

The key consumer inflation report from the United States may keep the TSX index volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market remained largely mixed on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious before the release of important consumer inflation data from the United States. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose slightly by 40 points, or 0.2%, yesterday to settle at 20,223.

Despite steep losses in healthcare, real estate, and technology stocks, a positive movement in energy and consumer cyclical sectors pushed the main TSX index higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Share of Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) inched up by 4.6% to $21.25 per share in the last trading session, a day after announcing a major operational update. On Monday, the Calgary-headquartered oil producer told investors it now expects the third-quarter production to be at the higher end of its guidance range of 80,000 to 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Vermilion highlighted the recent inspection and repair work completion at its Wandoo facility in Australia, where it restarted production earlier this month. Similarly, earlier-than-scheduled completion of the planned major turnaround at its Corrib facilities in Ireland is also likely to contribute positively to the Canadian energy company’s quarterly production. Despite these gains, VET stock is still down 11.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Strengthening oil and gas prices also drove other energy stocks like Precision Drilling, Baytex Energy, and Tamarack Valley Energy up by at least 3.7% each, making them among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange on September 12.

In contrast, Tilray Brands, Nuvei, and Bombardier were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they plunged by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, NexGen Energy, and Enbridge were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices continued to strengthen early Wednesday morning, but metals prices traded on a bearish note. Given these mixed signals from the commodity market, I expect the TSX index to remain flat at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest monthly consumer inflation report and weekly crude oil stockpiles data from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed companies Dollarama and North West Company are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on September 13, which could keep their shares volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, North West, Nuvei, Tilray Brands, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy Stock: Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

| Puja Tayal

The black gold is in the era of peak demand. Should you buy a small-cap oil stock like Crescent Point…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock has a lot going for it besides its dividend, such as a cheap valuation and strong business…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy Is Profiting Off High Oil Prices

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock gained thanks to high oil prices in 2022. Could this year be similar?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should CNQ Stock Be on Your Buy List?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL recently hit a 12-month high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock could be a good buy now for income-focused investors thanks to its large dividend of close to 7.8%…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock Still Cheap?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is moving higher. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

EV Stocks vs. Battery Metal: Which Green Investment Should You Choose?

| Adam Othman

Look closely at these two TSX stocks if you’re looking for assets that give you exposure to investing in a…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge might be oversold. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »