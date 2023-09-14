Home » Investing » 2 Energy Stocks With a 7% Yield: Buy Both, Just 1, or Pass?

2 Energy Stocks With a 7% Yield: Buy Both, Just 1, or Pass?

A solid yield is hard to pass on, especially if it’s coming from a trusted dividend payer with a stellar payout history.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Energy is a substantial part of the Canadian economic mix, and the energy sector has the second-highest “weight” in the TSX. The valuation of the energy sector has significantly grown over the last three years, and the energy index has grown over 190% since the beginning of 2021.

However, not all energy stocks have experienced this bullish momentum, and two mid-stream giants are actually trading below their 2020 (pre-pandemic) peak. A positive consequence of this development is the dividend yield that has reached a very attractive level for both of these stocks.

A natural gas transportation giant

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) controls a massive natural gas pipeline network spanning about 93,300 kilometres that’s responsible for transporting about a quarter of the gas consumed in North America. The company also has a sizable oil and liquid pipeline network of 4,900 kilometres, but the plans to spin that business off have already been announced.

Once it’s complete, it will essentially be a natural gas company with a power generation business segment (4.3 gigawatts of current production capacity).

The company has been raising its dividend payouts for 23 consecutive years. This stellar dividend growth is augmented by the company’s business model and its financial resilience as a midstream company.

The bulk of the company’s income (used to fund the dividends) comes from regulated and long-term contracted sources, endorsing the financial viability of its dividends. This makes its 7.5% dividend yield quite attractive.

Largest pipeline company in Canada

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the largest pipeline company in North America, controlling about 28,661 kilometres of oil/liquids pipeline and 118,763 kilometres of natural gas pipeline.

These pipelines allow the company to transport about 30% of all crude oil produced in North America and one-fifth of the natural gas consumed in the United States. It’s also a natural gas utility giant in the region (largest by volume).

The company is also investing heavily in renewable energy, and though it still makes up only a relatively small segment of the business mix, it represents an interesting departure from the company’s conventional energy focus.

Enbridge is one of the most beloved dividend stocks in the country and has been raising its payouts for 28 consecutive years.

The growth has been above average in the past, but the company is now leaning more towards sustainability, and dividend growth is expected to be more “paced.” About half of the company’s income comes from regulated business segments, and the other half from take-or-pay contracts that are relatively immune to price fluctuations.

This makes its dividends financially healthy, and the 7.6% yield is quite compelling.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Both stocks have a stellar dividend history and healthy financials, and their futures seem secure. They are offering very similar yields, but even though Enbridge wins in yield by a hair, TC Energy may have a slight edge when it comes to the capital-appreciation potential.

But if you are buying for dividends, both appear to be compelling picks, even when they are disassociated from the sector-wide bull market.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Just for the 7.67% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has seen a long history of dividend growth, but the stock might be stagnating and unable to…

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power & Utilities: Why It’s Cheap Today

| Kay Ng

Algonquin stock is cheaper than its larger peers for a reason. It may be smart of interested investors to wait…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

Rising from the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks, the top losers last year, have risen from the ashes and bounced back as 2023’s big winners.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Energy Stock or Canadian Natural Resources

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and CNQ are on a roll. Is one stock a better bet?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Can Be a Long-Term Winner

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline stock has surged 123% in the last 10 years after accounting for dividends. Is TOU stock a buy right…

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

This TSX Energy Stock Could Be a Value Play to Consider Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Vermilion Energy stock could be a value investor's favourite stock to buy right now.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy are out of favour with investors. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The key consumer inflation report from the United States may keep the TSX index volatile today.

Read more »