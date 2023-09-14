Home » Investing » 3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

It’s never a bad time to load up on these three Canadian stocks.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has had no shortage of volatility in 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite Index may be flat on the year but there have now been three separate 5% surges in 2023. Each time, though, the market has quickly returned those gains.

While years like this may be frustrating at times for investors, it’s not a reason to be on the sidelines. The TSX remains ripe with opportunity. There are plenty of top-quality stocks trading at bargain prices right now. 

I’ve reviewed three Canadian stocks that you don’t need to think twice about loading up on today. Regardless of how the market performs in the short term, these are three solid long-term holds. 

Bank of Montreal

When it comes to dependability, the Canadian banks are tough to beat. With long track records of rewarding shareholders and top dividend yields today, there are a lot of good reasons to own at least one of the Big Five.

At today’s stock price, Bank of Montreal’s (TSX:BMO) dividend yields above 5%. In addition, the $80 billion bank has been paying a dividend to its shareholders for close to 200 consecutive years. 

If you’re looking for a reliable stream of passive income, BMO is the dividend stock for you. And with shares down close to 25% from all-time highs, now could be a great time to start a long-term position.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Speaking of dependable companies to own, utility stocks should certainly also be top of mind. They are far from the most exciting companies to own, but you can count on them, regardless of how the broader market is performing.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is not only a Canadian but a Global leader in the utility space. The company boasts a wide-ranging product offering, which gives its shareholders broad industry exposure.

Similar to the Canadian banks, utility stocks are no strangers to impressive dividend yields. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend yields just shy of 5% at the stock’s current price.

Growth investors looking to dial back the risk in their portfolios may want to consider investing in a trustworthy utility stock like this one.

Constellation Software

The last pick on my list is a far different company than the first two I reviewed. 

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a high-growth tech stock that has been largely outperforming the Canadian stock market’s returns for the past two decades. Shares are also valued at a premium price in comparison to BMO and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and are trading right below all-time highs today.

With shares already up 30% in 2023, some investors may prefer to wait for a pullback before starting a position in Constellation Software. While shares are likely to cool off at some point, this is not a stock that goes on sale often. 

Investors looking to earn market-crushing returns will need to pay up — not only in price but in terms of risk level, too. Constellation Software may not go on sale often, but shareholders should be prepared for volatility, which is why it pays to have a long-term time horizon.

If you’re looking to add some long-term growth to your portfolio, you cannot go wrong with this top tech company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Can Be a Long-Term Winner

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline stock has surged 123% in the last 10 years after accounting for dividends. Is TOU stock a buy right…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three industry leaders are also the best Canadian stocks I plan to hold forever.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 14

| Jitendra Parashar

After the release of hot U.S. consumer inflation data in the last session, wholesale inflation numbers will remain on TSX…

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

This TSX Energy Stock Could Be a Value Play to Consider Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Vermilion Energy stock could be a value investor's favourite stock to buy right now.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects, these three growth stocks could deliver multi-fold returns over the long run.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a dividend stock that offers big monthly income, solid value, and a bright future…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Could These 2 Ultra-High Yield Stocks Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There’s no single stock that can make you a millionaire in retirement. But, there are some great income stocks that…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,377 Per Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock could be one of the best options for creating enormous monthly passive income these days.

Read more »