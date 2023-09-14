Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Bull or Bear Market, I’ll Be Buying This 11%-Yielding Stock

Bull or Bear Market, I’ll Be Buying This 11%-Yielding Stock

I’m buying a certain high-yield U.S. lending company. If you want a Canadian alternative, you could look into First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

It’s hard to say what kind of market we’re in these days.

The NASDAQ-100 — the index that contains most of the big U.S. tech stocks — has risen more than 20%, so it’s in a bull market. As for global and Canadian markets, those are much harder calls. The TSX Composite Index is only up 3.8% this year. That’s not exactly what we’d call a raging bull. However, it fell less than the U.S. markets did last year, so it has done reasonably well.

In the long run, it’s quite hard to predict whether the overall markets will be bullish or bearish. Warren Buffett says that he can’t do it, so you probably can’t do it either. Fortunately, it isn’t necessary to do so. If you invest in high-quality assets, you can trust that they’ll prevail over time, whether the overall market sentiment is bullish, bearish, or somewhere in between.

In this article, I’ll explore one U.S. financial stock that I’m buying — as well as a similar Canadian stock you can consider if you prefer to stick to domestic names.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is an American non-bank lender that lends money to small- to medium-sized companies. Its loan portfolio is unique in that it lends a plurality of its funds to software companies, which many lenders won’t touch. This gives OCSL a unique market niche that other financials don’t have much of a piece of.

One advantage that OCSL has over the big banks is its financing. The company does not rely on deposits that people can withdraw in seconds; it issues debt of its own, with set terms to maturity. So, it doesn’t need to worry about liquidity as much as your typical bank does. As we all saw in the spring 2023 U.S. banking crisis, that’s a big advantage. In March and April of this year, several U.S. banks defaulted after they suffered bank runs and lacked the liquidity to cover them. That sort of thing is not a risk to OCSL or its shareholders.

Super cheap

One thing that OCSL stock has going for it is the fact that it’s cheap. At today’s prices, it trades at

  • 8.45 times earnings;
  • 3.96 times revenue;
  • 1.03 times book value; and
  • 30.4 times operating cash flow.

Apart from the cash flow multiple, these ratios are very low, suggesting that investors who buy OCSL today aren’t paying too high a price.

High-quality loans

Another thing that OCSL has going for it is its high-quality loans. 88% of its portfolio is first or second lien loans/bonds. A “lien” is a claim against assets; so 88% of OCSL’s portfolio has collateral backing it. This is a good thing for investors, because it means that Oaktree can go after most of its borrowers’ assets should they default.

A similar Canadian play

If you’re a Canadian investor looking for a Canadian financial play that’s similar to Oaktree Specialty Lending, you could look into First National Financial (TSX:FN).

First National Financial is, like Oaktree Specialty Lending, a non-bank lender. In other words, it issues bonds and borrows from banks to finance its loans. So, its liquidity risk is, like Oaktree’s, less than that of a bank. Where FN differs is its client base. OCSL lends money to consumers rather than businesses. Specifically, it issues mortgages. Its business is doing quite well this year. In its most recent quarter, FN’s revenue increased 26%, and its earnings increased 46% year over year. Overall, it’s not a bad showing from Canada’s very own non-bank lender.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button owns shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Build a Solid Nest Egg Without Aggressive Saving

| Adam Othman

With predictable, reliable, and stable stocks and an adequate amount of time, it's possible to build a solid retirement nest…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

First Time Investing in Your TFSA? 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another wide-moat stock that'd be perfect to stash in your TFSA for the next several years.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Enough With the Side Hustles! There’s a Better Way to Make More Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The need for extra cash in recent years has never been higher, but are side hustles really the answer? A…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 40% From All-Time Highs, Is Saputo Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Saputo stock has trailed the TSX index significantly in the past decade. But it trades at a cheap valuation and…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

A Guide to Financial Freedom: Make Easy Passive Income in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to create huge passive income in retirement: find a zero-cost passive-income stream and a great dividend…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Financial Stock or Sun Life Financial?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two insurance stocks are strong choices, sure, but which is the better option all around for growth and dividends?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Stocks: A Safe Haven in Market Uncertainty

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE (TSX:CAE) stock provides defensive protection for investors, and that's all from investing in the defensive sector itself.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three industry leaders are also the best Canadian stocks I plan to hold forever.

Read more »