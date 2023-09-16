Home » Investing » Where to Invest $8,000 for Your FHSA

Where to Invest $8,000 for Your FHSA

For your FHSA, you can get reliable returns with GICs and potentially higher returns with riskier investments like dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is a new account that could provide significant tax-free savings for Canadians looking to buy a home. Eligible Canadians can contribute up to $8,000 per year with a maximum lifetime contribution of $40,000. The account can stay open for 15 years. So, you can build up a serious down payment with the time available for compounding your money.

Below, I’ll introduce where you might invest your FHSA contributions.

Cash investments or GICs

Since 2022, the Bank of Canada has increased the policy interest rate, and Canadian investors can now get higher interest rates on risk-free investments like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). The traditional GICs allow you to lock in your money for a specific interest rate. For example, you should be able to find one-year GICs that provide interest income of 5.0 to 5.95% and guarantee the return of your principal.

A newer type of GIC is market-linked or equity-linked. Essentially, this type provides a return that’s a percentage of the market return while guaranteeing to return your principal. The returns from this type are more unpredictable.

If you need greater liquidity, you can also put your money in high-interest savings accounts or money market funds like Horizons High Interest Savings ETF that provide decent cash distributions and have little sensitivity to change in interest rates. In August, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) offered a gross cash distribution yield of close to 5.4%.

Preferred shares

Preferred shares are riskier investments that provide income. They are more sensitive to the change in interest rates than money market funds. Typically, higher-quality preferred stocks offer smaller dividend yields. When a publicly traded Canadian company offers dividends for both its preferred stocks and common stock, preferred stockholders would get paid dividends prior to the common stockholders. In this sense, preferred stocks are safer income investments than common stocks that pay dividends.

Dividend stocks

If you have a greater appetite for risk, you can consider putting some of your FHSA in dividend stocks to potentially get higher returns. For example, Fortis (TSX:FTS) has one of the longest dividend-growth streaks on the TSX. It has increased its common stock dividend for about 49 years. And it has room to continue increasing its dividend. Specifically, management targets dividend growth of 4-6% per year through 2027.

The regulated electric and gas utility is diversified across 10 utilities. It also has 93% of transmission and distribution assets that provide essential services. So, it translates to relatively predictable business performance through economic cycles, driving a low-risk, defensive stock.

The stock hit above $60 per share earlier this year. After pulling back to $53.95 at writing, investors can pick up shares for a dividend yield of close to 4.2%. Based on these levels, investors could get total returns of about 9-10% per year over the next few years.

Depending on your risk tolerance and when you plan to make the jump to buy your home, you might stick with low-risk investments like GICs for shorter-term investing or invest in a mix of what was discussed if you have a long-term investment horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 in Monthly Retirement

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are hungry for income in retirement should look to stocks like Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT (TSX:CSH.UN) in their…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Is BCE Stock or Bank of Montreal a Better Buy?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and BMO are off their 12-month highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire Rich? 3 Must-Have Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend payers are must-have stocks right now if you want to retire rich or enjoy a comfortable life in…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of 6.3% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian royalty stocks all offer attractive yields as well as impressive long-term growth potential.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock for its 5.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Manulife is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 5.7%. Is MFC stock a good buy…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate $500 in dividends every month? It can done, with the right investments, and here's how to start.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income in 2023 With This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy stock is down 33% from all-time highs, increasing its dividend yield to a tasty 7.6%. Is this yield…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 5.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock with defensive qualities and durable cash flows can dominate the TSX in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »