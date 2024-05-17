Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: The Investment Needed to Yield $1,000 Per Annum

Passive Income: The Investment Needed to Yield $1,000 Per Annum

Do you want to generate a juicy passive-income stream? Here’s a trio of stocks that can generate a yield of $1,000 or more each year.

Demetris Afxentiou
Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Establishing a passive-income stream that can yield $1,000 or more annually is the dream of every investor. And despite what new investors may think, it’s not as hard as you may think.

Here’s a look at how you can establish that passive-income stream to yield $1,000 or more each and every year.

Keep in mind that prospective investors should note the importance of diversifying their portfolios, and that a yield of $1,000 or more will take time.

So, what stocks should you invest in to yield $1,000 or more?

Let’s start with a big bank

Canada’s big banks are great long-term investments. They boast both a stable domestic market at home as well as a growing international presence in the United States. Adding to that appeal, they also provide a generous quarterly dividend. In many cases, that dividend has been paid out without fail for nearly two centuries.

The big bank for investors to consider right now is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Apart from its domestic business, TD enjoys a growing U.S. presence that stretches along the East Coast from Maine to Florida.

That U.S. presence has come under scrutiny lately, as the bank has gotten caught up in investigations pertaining to anti-money-laundering systems. The already announced $450 million charge could be just the beginning of what could be several fines.

So, why invest in TD right now? The stock price has dipped nearly 10% year to date, making it a great discounted option to buy. That dip has also swelled its dividend to a yield of 5.27%.

In short, TD will recover, and long-term investors can enjoy that juicy yield, which will help your portfolio yield $1,000 per year.

Sprinkle in some defensive appeal

Utility stocks are some of the most defensive picks on the market. There’s a good reason for that. They provide a necessary service, which is backed by regulated contracts that can span decades.

The result is a recurring and stable revenue stream that leaves room for growth and a juicy dividend.

In the case of Fortis (TSX:FTS), that yield works out to a respective 4.25%. Even better is that Fortis has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend going back a whopping 50 consecutive years!

That fact alone makes Fortis a buy-and-forget favourite to help yield $1,000 or more.

Finally, let’s become a landlord

Owning a rental property is a passive income dream shared by many. Unfortunately, that dream has turned into a nightmare lately. Rising downpayment costs and interest rates have priced out many would-be landlords.

RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) offers investors another if not more lucrative option. RioCan has a growing portfolio of mixed-use properties located in high-demand corridors of Canada’s metro areas.

Compared with a rental property, investing in RioCan spreads that risk out over hundreds of units. It also doesn’t come with a mortgage, property taxes, or tenant issues!

Perhaps best of all, RioCan pays out distributions on a monthly cadence, just like a landlord collecting rent. As of the time of writing, that yield comes out to a juicy 6.28%. This handily makes RioCan a must-have for any investor looking to generate a yield of $1,000 or more.

Yes, you can get $1,000 or more each year

No stock is without some risk, and that’s why the importance of diversification cannot be understated. Fortunately, the stocks mentioned can provide investors with a healthy and diversified way to reach that income goal.

Here’s how we can collectively reach over $1,100 with just a $7,000 investment across each of the above stocks.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Toronto-Dominion Bank$77.4790$4.08$367.20Quarterly
Fortis$55.56125$2.36$295Quarterly
RioCan REIT$17.67396$1.11$439.56Monthly

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,500.50 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, then you likely want a core asset you can set and forget. Which is…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance has steadily risen over the last six years and surpassed $41,510 in 2023. Will the TFSA…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Set and Forget: 2 Dividend-Growth Superstars for the Long Run

| Joey Frenette

I'd look to buy and forget CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another Canadian dividend-growth sensation for decades at a time.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 50-Foot Pole

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock has seen shares rise higher, with demand for oil increasing, and yet the company could be in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $781.48 in Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income? Don't take out a loan with that high interest involved. Instead, consider this method for years…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Stocks Are Actually Great for Passive Income: Who Knew?!

| Joey Frenette

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) may very well be the best inflation-fighting food stock out there on the TSX.

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Quietly Crushing the S&P 500

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) stock outperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Where Will QSR Stock Be in 5 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) has been on quite a roll of late, but let's dive into where QSR stock could be…

Read more »