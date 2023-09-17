Home » Investing » 1 Undervalued TSX Gem That Can Surge 25% According to Bay Street

1 Undervalued TSX Gem That Can Surge 25% According to Bay Street

Stella-Jones has delivered outsized gains to investors in the past decade. But the TSX stock continues to trade at a massive discount.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.

Source: Getty Images

Undervalued stocks are defined as companies trading below their intrinsic value. It suggests the market is not valuing the company efficiently, providing investors an opportunity to benefit from outsized gains.

One such undervalued TSX stock is Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ). Valued at a market cap of $3.64 billion, Stella-Jones stock is down 10% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Despite the recent pullback, the TSX stock has returned 185% to shareholders since September 2013, outpacing the broader index, which is up 123% in this period.

Let’s see why you should invest in this company at its current price.

The bull case for Stella-Jones stock

Stella Jones is a leading producer of pressure-treated wood products in North America. It supplies electrical utilities and telecom companies with wood utility poles and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers.

Additionally, the company provides industrial products such as wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

With 16 pole-peeling facilities and 43 wood-treating facilities, Stella Jones generates over 70% of its revenue from the U.S.

Stella Jones has increased sales from $2.16 billion in 2019 to $3.06 billion in 2022. There are significant growth catalysts for Stella-Jones, allowing it to fuel top-line growth. For instance, significant investments by utility companies to build the required infrastructure in North America is a secular tailwind for Stella-Jones. It is also well positioned to support North America’s rail infrastructure.

Stella-Jones is a market leader

Its utility poles business enjoys an industry-leading position in the maintenance-driven market, where demand is estimated to remain strong in the near term. Moreover, customers seek long-term agreements to secure supply, resulting in steady cash flows across market cycles. This business segment accounts for 40% of sales.

The second-largest business segment is Railway Tiles, which generates around 24% of sales for Stella-Jones. It has the treating capacity, sources of supply, and purchasing power to meet the demands of short-line railroads and commercial operators from coast to coast. Around 90% of rail infrastructure in North America is built using wooden crossties.

The third major business segment for Stella-Jones is residential lumber, which generated 24% of sales in 2022. This product category has a dedicated customer base that values premium lumber, and demand is expected to grow above pre-pandemic levels.

Does Stella-Jones stock pay shareholders a dividend?

In the last five years, Stella-Jones has increased adjusted earnings by 17% annually. This expansion in profit margins has allowed the company to increase its dividends by 17% each year for the last two decades.

Currently, the TSX stock pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, translating to a yield of 1.5%. Between 2020 and 2022, Stella-Jones returned $485 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, much higher than the $180 million it returned in the period between 2017 and 2019.

Priced at 13 times 2023 earnings, Stella-Jones is quite cheap, given earnings per share are forecast to rise from $3.93 per share in 2022 to $5.25 per share in 2024. Analysts remain bullish on SJ stock and expect shares to surge 25% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Today’s Students Have it Harder Than Their Parents: Here’s How to Get Ahead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Students are facing more financial challenges but could be better prepared. One survey found out exactly what's going on.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

RRSP: 2 Oversold Stocks to Buy on the Way Down

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are dividend juggernauts for RRSP investors to consider buying on the way down.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors looking for long-term buy-and-hold assets, look closely at these three TSX stocks I’d buy hand over fist.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

These 4 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks have delivered market-beating returns, despite elevated volatility in 2023 and their upward momentum seems unstoppable.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield dividend stock that pays monthly.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Through thick and thin, these are two TSX stocks you can count on over the long term.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Investing

This Canadian Stock Should Be Avoided Like the Plague Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to simply avoid Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock like the plague, even if it looks dirt…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got Yield? 2 Top Picks for Big Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Yield-hungry investors on the hunt for solid total returns over the next 10 years should consider Telus (TSX:T) and another…

Read more »