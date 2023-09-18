Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 18

Strengthening commodity prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market trended upward for the fifth consecutive session, as strengthening metals prices and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales numbers boosted investors’ confidence. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 55 points, or 0.3%, on Friday to settle at 20,622, extending its weekly gains to about 2.7%.

Despite weakness in healthcare and technology stocks, strong gains in other key market sectors, including metal mining, financials, and utilities, drove the TSX benchmark upward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD, Lithium Americas, Brookfield Business Partners, and MAG Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they inched up by at least 5.7% each.

On the flip side, Dye & Durham, Telus International, Bombardier, and Celestica dived by at least 3% each, making them the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Manulife Financial, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Suncor Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

According to a Reuters report published this weekend, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is planning to shut down its indirect retail auto finance business to increase its focus on other business areas with a strong competitive position. This news might keep BMO stock volatile in today’s session, which currently trades with 1.9% year-to-date losses at $120.38 per share.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were trading on a bullish note early Monday morning after touching 2023’s record highs last week. At the same time, metals prices, especially silver, were also trending upward. Given these positive signals from the commodities market, I expect the resource-heavy main TSX index to trade positively at the open today.

While no major economic releases are scheduled for today, Canadian investors may want to remain cautious before the release of domestic consumer inflation data due Tuesday morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

This Is the Only Bank Stock That Has Gained in 2023: Should You Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is the one bank stock that has bucked the negative trend in 2023, which is…

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy TD Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock continues to trade around value territory, with a dividend yield remaining near 7.5%. Now may be the…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Bank Stocks

Here’s What I Would Buy Instead of RBC Stock

| Tony Dong

Here's why I personally like this ETF better than RBC stock.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy Today for Its 5% Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bank of Montreal stock has provided game-changing returns to shareholders in the last two decades. Is BMO stock still a…

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) have been performing well, but could fintech stocks be even better?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy CIBC Stock for its 6.43% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock has a long history of dividend growth, but the stock had a reasonably poor earnings result. So what…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

TD Stock: What Investors Should Take Away From Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has a long history of growth and stability, yet concerns were raised after its most recent earnings…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Bank of Montreal Stock or Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce?

| Kay Ng

For higher total returns potential, take a position in Bank of Montreal stock. If you need more income now, consider…

Read more »