Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Rising Oil Prices: Should You Buy Canadian Natural Resources Right Now?

Rising Oil Prices: Should You Buy Canadian Natural Resources Right Now?

Considering the favourable environment, healthy growth prospects, and an impressive track record of dividend hikes, I am bullish on Canadian Natural Resources.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a Canadian oil and natural gas producer with assets spread across North America, the North Sea, and Africa. The company has outperformed the broader equity markets this year amid higher oil prices and its continued solid quarterly performances. CNQ is trading over 20% higher this year. So, let’s examine whether the upward momentum in the company’s stock price could continue.

A surge in oil prices

Oil is on the boil again. Since the beginning of this month, oil prices have increased by over 10%. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day until the rest of this year. Meanwhile, investors fear that a tightening supply could lower global inventories. Besides, a decline in shale production and a recovery in Chinese demand have boosted oil prices.

Meanwhile, analysts are bullish on oil and projecting oil prices to remain elevated in the near-to-medium term. Analysts at Bank of America are projecting that Brent oil, currently trading around $93/barrel, will reach US$100/barrel by the end of this year. Besides, Christyan Malek of JPMorgan expects Brent Oil to trade between US$80 to US$100/barrel in the near term and around US$80/barrel in the long term. So, higher oil prices have created a favourable environment for oil-producing companies, including Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources operates a long-life, low-decline asset base with a total proven reserve life index of around 32 years. Given its effective and efficient operations, flexible capital allocation, and low-risk, high-value reserves, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the favourable market conditions. The increase of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude from US$85/barrel to US$100/barrel can increase the company’s free cash flows per share by 30%.

Further, the oil and natural gas company has lowered its net debt from $21.3 billion at the end of 2020 to $12 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2023. It has also repurchased shares worth $8.6 billion since the beginning of 2021. The company, which currently allocates 50% of its free cash flows toward share repurchases and 50% toward lowering its debt, will return 100% of its free cash flows to shareholders once its debt falls below $10 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources plans to make a capital investment of $5.4 billion this year, expanding its asset base. Supported by these investments and solid underlying businesses, the company’s management expects its 2023 production to come between 1.33 million and 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The midpoint of this guidance represents a 5.5% increase from the previous year. So, increased production, a higher realization price, lower interest expenses amid falling debt levels, and fewer outstanding shares could boost its financials and drive its stock price in the coming quarters.

Dividends and valuation

Canadian Natural Resources is also one of the top dividend stocks to have in your portfolio. It has increased its dividends at an impressive CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21% for the previous 23 years. With the company currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.90/share, its forward yield stands at a juicy 4.13%. Meanwhile, it trades at 11.2 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters, which looks cheap considering its healthy growth prospects and an impressive track record of dividend hikes. Considering all these factors, I am bullish on Canadian Natural Resources.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 19

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to keep a close eye on the monthly consumer inflation data today.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Energy Stocks

Can Freehold Royalties Stock Sustain its 7.1% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Freehold Royalties stock offers a compelling dividend yield of 7%, it's essential to ensure that it's sustainable for years…

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Undervalued Gems to Buy in September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as Magna also offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield, making them attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Pipeline Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Pipeline stocks like Enbridge have been hit hard by higher rates and inflation, but their longer-term outlook remains positive.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett stocks such as StoneCo offer significant upside potential to investors in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index remains on track to end the week in green, as it has already jumped by 2.5%…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or Pembina Pipeline?

| Puja Tayal

Pipeline stocks are at their lows, making them a buy for higher yields. If you want to choose between Enbridge…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks With a 7% Yield: Buy Both, Just 1, or Pass?

| Adam Othman

A solid yield is hard to pass on, especially if it’s coming from a trusted dividend payer with a stellar…

Read more »