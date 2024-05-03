Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

3 TSX Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are ideal buys in this volatile environment.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

The equity markets have turned volatile amid growing geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and fear of delay in interest rate hikes amid solid wage data in the United States. Oil prices have increased this year amid voluntary product cuts, the Middle East conflict, and rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Higher oil prices could drive inflation, thus delaying interest rate cuts. Considering these factors, I expect equity markets to remain volatile in the near term. Amid the growing volatility, investors should look to strengthen their portfolios with these three quality defensive stocks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a Canadian retailer that offers a wide range of consumer products at attractive prices due to its superior direct-sourcing ability and efficient logistics system. So, the company has been witnessing healthy footfalls even during the challenging macro environment, thus driving its same-store sales. The company’s same-store sales grew by 12.8% in the last fiscal year. Besides, it added 65 new stores, thus driving its sales by 16.1% to $5.1 billion. Amid topline growth and share repurchases, its diluted EPS (earnings per share) increased by 29% to $3.56.

Meanwhile, Dollarama has planned to increase its store count to 2,000 by fiscal 2031. Given its sales ramp-up and a low payback period of less than two years, the expansion could boost its financials in the coming years. Further, the company is optimizing its queue lines and check-out processes and expanding its digital footprint to enhance customer convenience, which could boost its same-store sales growth. Globally, its subsidiary, Dollarcity, where Dollarama owns a 50.1% stake, plans to expand its store network across Latin America by adding 328 stores over the next five years.

Moreover, Dollarama has raised its dividends for 13 consecutive years. Considering all these factors, I believe Dollarama would be an ideal buy to strengthen a portfolio.

Waste Connections

Another defensive stock that has been delivering consistent returns over the last 10 years would be Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a solid waste management company. In the previous 10 years, it has delivered around 570% returns at an annualized rate of 20.9%, outperforming the broader equity markets. Meanwhile, the company reported an impressive first-quarter performance last week, with its revenue and adjusted EPS growing by 9.1% and 16.9%. Besides, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin expanded by 160 basis points to 31.4%.

Continuing its acquisitions, Waste Connections acquired 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities from Secure Energy Services in February. Given its solid financial position and free cash flows, the company is well-equipped to continue with its acquisitions. Further, it is also expanding its renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities and hopes to invest around $150 million this year. Given the essential nature of its business and growth prospects, I believe Waste Connections would be an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an electric and natural gas utility company with a presence across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Given its capital-intensive business, the company has been under pressure over the last 12 months due to rising interest rates. However, the company reported a healthy first-quarter performance yesterday, with its adjusted EPS growing by 2.2%. After making a capital expenditure of $1.1 billion in the first quarter, the company is on track to invest $4.8 billion this year.

Meanwhile, the company has planned to invest around $25 billion from 2024 to 2028, expanding its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.3% to $49.4 billion. Amid these growth initiatives, Fortis’s management expects to raise its dividends at an annualized rate of 4 to 6% through 2028. The company could also benefit from future interest rate cuts, as the Federal Reserve could cut its benchmark interest rates later this year. So, given its low-risk utility business and healthy growth prospects, I believe Fortis would be a good buy despite its near-term weakness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Going on With Canadian Pot Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian cannabis stocks exposed to the U.S. saw a boost in share price this week from rumours that rescheduling of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: A Heavy-Hitter That Just Jumped 4%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) rose after seeing stronger results that put the acquisition tech stock back on the top…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Say Goodbye to Volatility With Rock-Solid, Stable Low Beta Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great volatility fighter for income investors seeking stability on the TSX.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy on a Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down more than 20% over the past year and now offers a great dividend yield.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks saw major growth after earnings that promised more was coming in the future. And now could…

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for Its 7.7% Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, TC Energy stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.7%. Is the TSX dividend…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in May 2024: TSX Telecommunication Services Sector

| Puja Tayal

The telecommunication services sector is currently going through an upheaval. It is a good time to buy these stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Bulletproof Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have the potential to sustain and increase their payouts for years under all market conditions.

Read more »