Home » Investing » Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Different Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Different Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Although Shopify has tonnes of growth potential and is trading 65% off its all-time high, here’s an even more impressive stock I’d buy first.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road signs rerouting traffic

Image source: Getty Images.

Ever since Shopify (TSX:SHOP) went public back in 2015, it’s been one of the most popular growth stocks that Canadian investors like to buy for their portfolios.

Not only has it proven to have a game-changing business model and is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing e-commerce space, but its stock price has also grown unbelievably quickly in the past, as Shopify rapidly expands its business.

And today, given the state of the stock market with all the uncertainty and a weakening economy, Shopify is trading more than 65% off its all-time high reached back in November 2021.

Not only that, but the company continues to have impressive growth potential in the near term, allowing it to continue to scale its costs and improve profitability.

This year, analysts expect its sales will rise 24% from 2022, and in 2024, analysts expect another 18.5% increase in revenue, which is part of the reason why it’s still one of the best growth stocks you can buy.

Furthermore, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to exceed US$600 million this year and jump another 66% next year to more than US$1 billion.

On the bottom line, normalized earnings per share (EPS) is expected to hit US$0.51 this year and jump 49% next year to US$0.76.

Shopify’s growth potential is impressive, but should you invest in it right now?

Although it’s positive that Shopify continues to grow its business at an impressive pace, and it’s promising to see profitability improve as management focuses more on growing its margins, Shopify is still pretty expensive, even after it has fallen by more than 65% from its all-time high.

The stock currently trades at a forward enterprise value (EV) to sales ratio of 9.2 times. Furthermore, it trades at more than 70 times its expected normalized EPS in 2024 of US$0.76.

That’s quite expensive, especially in this uncertain market environment. Not to mention, if the economy were to worsen more than analysts are expecting, Shopify’s growth could come in lower than anticipated.

So, although Shopify is still one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for the long term, and it’s certainly one to keep on your watchlist, one stock I’d consider buying first is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), the impressive discount retailer.

Dollarama is one of the best growth stocks to buy today

Although one of the knocks on Shopify is that the stock is pretty expensive in this environment, Dollarama is also a stock that’s not cheap either.

However, the difference is that Dollarama is much more defensive and is actually thriving in this environment as more consumers look to buy cheaper goods as a result of the rapid rise in living costs we’ve seen over the last year and a half.

For Shopify, it will be difficult for its valuation to improve until both the economic and stock market environments recover.

With Dollarama, though, the stock is certainly trading at a premium valuation already, but it’s one Dollarama deserves and could continue to increase as Dollarama proves what a reliable business it is in this environment.

Furthermore, Dollarama’s normalized EPS is expected to increase by more than 22% this year and just shy of 14% next year.

In addition, it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9 times today, which is only slightly higher than its 10-year average of 25.4 times and still well below its peak of 34.6 times over that stretch.

Therefore, given the growth potential it has in both the short and long run, and while the economic environment continues to worsen, Dollarama stock is certainly one of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of renewable energy stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a duo that will point your portfolio…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two hot stocks long-term investors may want to consider for those who believe this recent momentum driven rally…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How Retirees Can Generate $2,400 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy reduces risk while generating great yields.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Safe Income? This Stock Raised its Dividend for the Last 50 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) stock could continue to provide safe dividend income for years to come if things continue to go…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These safe Canadian stocks could keep yielding steady returns on your investments, even in difficult economic environments.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Choice Properties REIT is a stable source of monthly passive income with significant near-term growth potential.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

| Kay Ng

To ensure safety of your money in a bear market, stick with GIC-type investments. Consider putting long-term capital in quality…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

The Massive Rise in Oil Prices and What It Means for Investors

| Andrew Button

If oil prices remain high, then Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock should get a boost.

Read more »