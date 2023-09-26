Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Earn $500 in Tax-Free Income Each Year With Less Than $10K in Savings

TFSA Investors: Earn $500 in Tax-Free Income Each Year With Less Than $10K in Savings

TFSA investors can buy and hold quality dividend stocks such as Sun Life Financial and create a passive-income stream for life.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

The Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, can be used to create a passive-income stream for life. You can use the benefits of this popular registered account to generate recurring income by either investing in high-yield bonds or quality dividend stocks.

The rising interest rates have increased yields significantly, making bonds attractive for income-seeking investors. However, investing in undervalued dividend stocks can help you earn regular income as well as derive capital gains over time.

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that can help TFSA investors earn over $500 in tax-free income each year with less than $10,000 in savings.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

The Canadian banking sector is heavily regulated, and a conservative approach has allowed the big banks to enjoy a wide economic moat. This has enabled the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) to pay investors an annual dividend of $4.24 per share, indicating a tasty yield of 6.7%.

Unlike its TSX peers, Bank of Nova Scotia is looking to gain traction in emerging markets in Latin America. While expansion in South America might be considered risky, it provides BNS an opportunity to benefit from higher earnings over the long term.

While several U.S. banks were forced to cut and suspend dividends during the financial crash of 2008, BNS could maintain these payments due to its robust financials. In the last 20 years, BNS has raised dividends by 8.2%, which is exceptional for a cyclical stock.

Priced at nine times forward earnings, BNS stock is very cheap and trades at a discount of 10% to consensus price target estimates.

Sun Life Financial stock

One of the largest insurance companies in Canada, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is valued at a market cap of $39 billion. Sun Life has over 85 million clients with $1.37 trillion in assets under management (AUM). It has a well-diversified business that includes wealth and asset management, group health and protection, and individual protection.

Sun Life currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 4.5%. As part of a recession-resistant industry, Sun Life has increased these payouts by 9.6% annually in the past five years. With a payout ratio of 56%, the company has enough room to keep increasing its dividends, given earnings are forecast to rise by 8.6% annually in the next five years.

Priced at 10.5 times forward earnings, SLF stock currently trades at a discount of 10.6% to consensus price target estimates.

Allied Properties REIT stock

The final dividend stock on my list is Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN), a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Similar to other real estate companies, Allied Properties is feeling the heat of higher interest rates. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, higher interest expenses and extended lease-up timeframes resulted in a 3% decline in adjusted funds from operations compared to the year-ago period.

However, Allied Properties ended Q2 with a payout ratio of 84.2%, which is quite sustainable. Allied Properties pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.80, indicating a yield of 9.2%.

Moreover, Allied Properties emphasized that interest expenses will decline in the second half of 2023 due to debt-repayment initiatives, which should improve earnings growth in the near term.

The Foolish takeaway

If you want to earn $500 in annual dividends, you need to invest $2,500 in each of these three TSX stocks. Investors can double their payouts in the next decade if these companies increase dividends by 7% annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bank of Nova Scotia$62.5740$1.06$42.4Quarterly
Sun Life Financial$66.8337$0.75$28Quarterly
Allied Properties$18.70134$0.15$20.1Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in using some of your 2023 TFSA contribution room? Here are two dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

While many stocks continue to trade cheaply, here are two of the best in Canada to buy today and hold…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high dividend yields, these two dividend stocks are an excellent buy for retirees.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today to Help You Retire Early

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two reliable TSX dividend stocks today can help you retire early if you hold them for the long…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Is Northwest Healthcare Stock Oversold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare stock has plummeted 41% so far this year on concerns over its financial health as interest rates shot…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,800 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA investing strategy can reduce risk and still generate attractive tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as goeasy can help you create a stable stream of recurring income for life in your…

Read more »