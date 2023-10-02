Home » Investing » 2 Top Growth Stocks I’d Buy Over Nvidia

2 Top Growth Stocks I’d Buy Over Nvidia

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and another top growth stock could outperform Nvidia over the next year and a quarter.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

It may not seem like a very good time to be a new investor, with stocks back on the retreat going into pumpkin spice latté season. Indeed, things could go from bad to worse in October. That said, new investors should be hoping for markets to sag lower over time.

When that happens, bargains become more abundant, and your risks, though perceived as higher, are actually lower as multiples contract. You see, it’s far better to get a falling knife that’s trading at a discount to your estimate of intrinsic value than to “chase” the hot stock of the day — that was Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for quite some time — and run the risk of being left at the party once the punch bowl is taken away.

Right now, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is the place to be, and one may feel foolish (that’s a lower-case f) for not having any shares of Nvidia amid the so-called fourth industrial revolution. Though euphoria in everything touching AI has cooled ever so slightly in September, I don’t expect any sort of bubble burst anytime soon. Aside from a very small group of year-to-date AI winners, I actually think the basket has some value after the market’s latest slip off highs.

Is it too late to get into Nvidia stock?

I’m not so sure, but after rising more than 258% over the past year, I’m simply not comfortable putting new money to work here, especially TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) cash. Should the GPU (graphics processing unit) and AI chip giant come in a bit, I may reconsider. But for now, I think it’s a smart time to take some profit off the table. If you’ve tripled your money in a year, why not play with the house’s money at this point?

That way, you can still ride the AI wave without running the risk of losing all the gains in the event of a pullback. Personally, I’d take half (or more) of a position in Nvidia stock off, and rotate it into some of the corners of the TSX Index that’s richer with value.

Remember, value still matters, even if there’s no AI involved!

In this piece, we’ll check out two stocks I’d be willing to bet will outperform Nvidia by 2024’s end.

Canadian stock #1: Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is the legendary fast-food company behind such names as Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons. Recently, the stock corrected alongside the broader basket of quick-service restaurant plays.

The market has really punished many corners of the market, and for no real good reason, in my opinion. As QSR stock hovers at around $90 per share, I think it’s a good time to stash a few shares in your TFSA for the next three to five years. The dividend is at a fat 3.3%. And with a recent upgrade from Loop Capital over strength in Burger King, I find QSR stock to be incredibly timely.

Sure, you won’t double up in a few months like with Nvidia. However, you will likely be in for solid results, even in a recession year. My bold call? Restaurant Brands will outperform Nvidia between now and the end of 2024.

Canadian stock #2: Salesforce

Up next, we have enterprise software king in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The company has a big stake in the generative AI race, but shares don’t really seem to have the same heat as the likes of Nvidia. I think that’s a mistake on Mr. Market’s part. The stock is down 13.5% from its 52-week highs and could be headed for trouble if the rest of tech finishes the year lower.

That said, one has to think enterprise spend will increase next year after a year of cuts. Further, as Salesforce better integrates new AI technologies, the firm could be in for a couple of stellar quarters that could help power CRM stock much higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia, Restaurant Brands International, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analyze research
Investing

Better Buy: Lululemon Stock or Canada Goose?

| Aditya Raghunath

Retail stocks such as Lululemon Athletica and Canada Goose continue to grow sales in 2023. But which stock is a…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

Get it Done: 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Start Investing in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and another dividend stock have rapidly swelling yields to buy now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Discounted Stocks Are Ready for a Comeback

| Adam Othman

Partial recoveries are quite common, but true comebacks (full recovery) are relatively rare, which makes identifying them harder than identifying…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for October 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my top Canadian stock picks for October 2023 that can help you receive strong returns on…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Its crucial to diversify your investments and reduce portfolio risk while investing amid a challenging macro economic backdrop.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Is it Possible to Make $500/Month From Your TFSA?

| Robin Brown

Wondering if it is possible to earn $500 per month in your TFSA? It is. However, that deal may not…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These safe stocks are the best options for investors looking for long-term growth and income!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Are Rising: Here Are the Enegy Stocks That Will Benefit the Most

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX energy stocks such as Suncor Energy should be on your shopping list as crude oil prices remain elevated…

Read more »