Home » Investing » This 5.13% Dividend Stock Is One Every Canadian Should Own

This 5.13% Dividend Stock Is One Every Canadian Should Own

Every Canadian should own the TSX’s dividend pioneer to help cope with inflation and receive uninterrupted income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s oldest bank is now North America’s eighth-largest bank following the completed acquisition of the Bank of the West in early February 2023. The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) purchased the San Francisco-based bank for US$13.8 billion.     

Because of its significant presence in three of the top five markets across the border and longest-running dividend track record on the TSX, every Canadian investor should own this Big Bank stock. At $114.58 per share, you can partake in BMO’s hefty 5.13% dividend yield.

Illustrious dividend payment history

BMO was founded in 1817, and since it started paying dividends in 1829, sharing profits with shareholders has never ceased. The dividend track record is 194 years and counting. The $82.1 billion bank also dislodged the Bank of Nova Scotia as Canada’s third-largest bank when it merged with Bank of the West.

The dividend pioneer deserves a place in any portfolio. Besides the unrivalled dividend payment history, the potential for long-term price appreciation and healthy returns is high.

The bank stock’s overall return in 50.8 years is 26,443.4%, while its 52-week high is $137.64. Market analysts’ 12-month average and high price targets are $129.75 (+13.2%) and $160.30 (+39.9%), respectively.

Profitable

The Canadian banking sector is a bedrock of stability. Like its industry peers, BMO is well-capitalized and profitable, regardless of the economic environment. The average net income in the last three fiscal years is $8.8 billion, although it could drop in fiscal 2023 due to higher provisions for credit losses (PCLs).

In Q3 fiscal 2023 (period ended July 31, 2023), reported net income rose 6.5% to $1.5 billion versus Q3 fiscal 2022. BMO’s PCL jumped 267.1% year over year to $492 million. On a year-to-date basis, the $2.8 billion net income is 72.3% lower compared to $10 billion a year ago.

BMO announced a 6% dividend hike from the prior year, payable in fiscal Q4 2023. If you invest today, the annual dividend per share is $5.88. So, 150 shares ($17,187) will generate $220.42 every quarter. Your investment will compound to $41,201.53 in 15 years if you reinvest the quarterly dividends.

“We continue to deliver solid financial results reflecting the strength, diversity and active management of our businesses in an evolving environment,” said BMO Financial Group’s CEO, Darryl White.

He adds, “Record revenue in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking and contribution from Bank of the West drove good pre-provision, pre-tax growth this quarter, and our capital and liquidity position remains strong.”

White stressed that BMO is accelerating its efficiency initiatives and remains focused on dynamically positioning the bank for long-term growth. Disciplined expense and risk management should result in sustained profitability.

Stiffer headwinds

Robert Kavcic, Senior Economist and Director of Economics at BMO Capital Markets said, “The Canadian economy is struggling under the weight of inflation and higher interest rates, with growth expected to stagnate in 2024.”

While inflation dropped to 4% in August 2023 from 8.1% in June 2022, Kavcic adds that rising oil prices could complicate the inflation picture and add to the shock. Thus, Canadian investors need a reliable dividend payer to cope with inflation. The safe and logical investment choice is none other than BMO.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Why This 1 Stock Outshines Traditional Bank Equities

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A fintech stock with market-beating returns outperform traditional bank equities in 2023, including the Big Six Canadian banks.

Read more »

rising interest rates affect financial stocks
Bank Stocks

What Rising Interest Rates Really Mean for Financial Stocks

| Motley Fool Staff

With interest rates rising, is it smart to invest in financial stocks?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks Look Like a Steal: Here’s My Favourite for October 2023

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks dirt cheap, as it continues to fluctuate in this rocky economic environment.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

Striking Gold: Unearthing Canada’s Most Lucrative Stocks

| Kay Ng

Holding the big Canadian bank stocks is better than holding gold, because the former group produces growing dividend income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

CIBC vs. Scotiabank: Which Is the Better Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

CIBC (TSX:CM) and Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) are bank stocks that offer similar value and income, but I’m favouring one in late…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Adam Othman

Parking a sizable portion of your savings in reliable dividend stocks is a time-tested wealth-building strategy appropriate for a wide…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Are Crashing: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

As bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are crashing this year, should you go shopping for value plays?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Financial Powerhouses: Unveiling the Top Bank Stocks

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is Canada's top bank stock for growth. Who wins on valuation and profitability?

Read more »