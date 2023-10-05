3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Decades of Tax-Free Income

These dividend stocks have the potential to generate decades of income, and they’re all cheap right now to boot!

Investors seeking a reliable source of tax-free income often turn to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as an essential tool in their financial strategy. Within this sheltered space, dividend stocks become particularly attractive due to their potential to provide consistent income streams without incurring taxes on earnings.

In this article, we’ll explore why three Canadian dividend stocks, namely Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and goeasy (TSX:GSY), are excellent choices for investors looking to generate tax-free income for decades to come.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, commonly known as RBC, is a financial institution that needs no introduction. As one of Canada’s largest banks, it boasts a solid reputation for stability and performance. For income-seeking investors, RBC offers an attractive dividend yield, making it a top choice for TFSA investors.

RBC stock has a history of paying dividends dating back more than a century. It’s known for its commitment to shareholders, consistently distributing a portion of its profits as dividends. RBC’s dividend growth track record is impressive. Over the years, the bank has consistently increased its dividend payments, making it a reliable choice for investors seeking to secure a growing stream of income.

As a leading Canadian bank, RBC’s diversified operations across various financial services make it relatively resilient to economic downturns. This stability is valuable for investors aiming to secure long-term income. As of writing, RBC’s dividend yield was around 4.55%. While yields may fluctuate, this is a competitive rate for income investors.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities is a diversified global corporation delivering essential services and infrastructure. As a utility company, Canadian Utilities offers stable and predictable income, making it an attractive choice for investors looking to build tax-free income streams in their TFSA.

Many of Canadian Utilities’ operations are regulated, providing a stable revenue base. This regulation helps ensure consistent income and dividend payments to shareholders. Just like RBC, Canadian Utilities has a history of increasing dividend payments over time. This dividend growth can help your TFSA income keep pace with inflation.

The utility sector is considered defensive, meaning it tends to be less sensitive to economic cycles. This defensive characteristic can provide a cushion for your TFSA income during economic downturns. Canadian Utilities offers a dividend yield of 6.3% as of writing. This yield, combined with the potential for dividend growth, makes it an appealing choice for TFSA investors.

goeasy

goeasy is a non-prime consumer lender and rent-to-own operator that has experienced significant growth in recent years. While it operates in a different industry than RBC and Canadian Utilities, goeasy presents a compelling case for TFSA investors seeking tax-free income.

Goeasy has been expanding its business and delivering impressive financial results. This growth has translated into higher earnings and, subsequently, increased dividend payments to shareholders. Furthermore, goeasy’s dividend yield was approximately 3.6% at the time of writing. While lower than some other dividend stocks, it’s worth noting that the yield has the potential to grow over time as the company continues to expand its operations.

Adding a non-traditional dividend stock like goeasy to your TFSA can help diversify your income sources and reduce risk. Especially as returns continue to remain high over the last few years.

Conclusion

Investing in dividend stocks within a TFSA is a smart strategy for building a tax-free income stream that can last for decades. RBC stock, CU stock, and goeasy stock are all worthy contenders for your TFSA portfolio. These stocks offer a combination of attractive dividend yields, dividend growth potential, and stability that can help you achieve your income and financial goals while minimizing the impact of taxes.

However, it’s essential to conduct your research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions, especially since market conditions constantly change.