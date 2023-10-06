2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Build the Core of Your TFSA

Dirt-cheap stocks aren’t just low in share price, they’re high in value. That’s what makes them a prime candidate for your TFSA.

In the ever-fluctuating world of stock markets, there comes a time when savvy investors find gems amid the rubble. That time is now, as the TSX finds itself down 7% since its September peaks. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up dirt-cheap stocks that have the potential to offer substantial long-term returns.

But what exactly makes a stock “dirt-cheap,” and why should you care? In this article, we’ll explore the concept of dirt-cheap stocks, their value in a downturned market, and how they can become the cornerstone of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

What’s a dirt-cheap stock?

Before diving into our top picks, it’s essential to distinguish between a stock that has merely dropped in share price and one that genuinely offers value. A dirt-cheap stock isn’t just one that has seen a recent decline.

Instead, it’s a stock trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value, making it a prime candidate for capital appreciation once the market corrects itself. These stocks often present buying opportunities during market downturns, as they have the potential to rebound strongly when sentiment improves.

Why a TFSA?

Now, you might be wondering why we’re specifically recommending dirt-cheap stocks for your TFSA. The TFSA is a versatile investment vehicle that allows your money to grow tax-free. It’s a haven for investors looking to build wealth over the long term without the drag of taxes eating into their returns.

By incorporating dirt-cheap stocks into your TFSA, you can maximize your tax-free gains while positioning yourself for significant growth when the market recovers. Over time, you can gain superior earnings after buying so low. Especially when you consider safe long-term stocks right now.

2 dirt-cheap stocks to consider

First on our list is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a Canadian financial services company that specializes in providing alternative financial solutions. Goeasy stock offers a range of lending and leasing services to customers who may not have access to traditional banking options. This company has been on the market for years, making it a relatively stable investment choice.

As of writing, goeasy stock is down 7.5% in the last year, but that’s where the opportunity lies. It currently trades at just 9.4 times earnings, which is significantly lower than its historical average. The company’s commitment to responsible lending practices, coupled with its growth potential, makes it an attractive dirt-cheap stock for TFSA investors.

Next up is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), a well-established utility company that has been serving Canadians for generations. Utilities are known for their stability, making them a go-to choice for conservative investors. However, Canadian Utilities’ stock has experienced a 22% drop in the last year, presenting an intriguing opportunity.

Trading at around 13 times earnings, Canadian Utilities stock is another dirt-cheap stock that investors should consider. The utility sector is a defensive play that tends to weather market downturns better than many other industries. With a strong track record and commitment to sustainable energy, Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to rebound when market sentiment improves.

Bottom line

In times of market turmoil, it’s crucial to identify dirt-cheap stocks that offer substantial long-term potential. Goeasy and Canadian Utilities fit the bill perfectly. These two stocks have faced recent declines, but their fundamentals remain robust, and they trade at attractive valuations.

Incorporating them into your TFSA can help you build a strong core for your portfolio, setting you on a path towards tax-free wealth accumulation. While the TSX may be down, there are always opportunities for astute investors to find value in dirt-cheap stocks, and now is an excellent time to seize them. Remember, patience and a long-term perspective can turn today’s bargains into tomorrow’s treasures.