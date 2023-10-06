Home » Investing » Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

Dividend stocks with yields of greater than two times the stock market’s yield require investors’ extra caution.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend.com describes that “a dividend value trap occurs when a very high dividend yield attracts investors to a potentially troubled company” but that “not all companies that pay a high dividend yield are in trouble.”

To avoid dividend traps, Canadian investors can check a number of things about the company, including the payout ratio, the earnings or cash flow history, and the debt levels. For illustration purposes, we’ll discuss a couple of dividend stocks that have cut their dividends this year.

Algonquin

Since 2019, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) had trouble increasing its earnings. In fact, from 2018 to 2022, its adjusted earnings per share only rose roughly 4.5% (or about 1.1% per year). It also did not have the highest-quality balance sheet compared to its peers. So, during a period of rising interest rates since 2022, the company was faced with a relatively higher cost of capital, which further increased its interest expenses and weighed on earnings.

For example, Algonquin’s trailing 12-month interest expense rose north of US$122 million (up about 58%) compared to 2021. Currently, Algonquin maintains an S&P credit rating of BBB, which is still investment grade, but, again, not as comforting as some of its peers with higher credit ratings.

After a strategic review, Algonquin announced in August that it planned to sell its renewable power portfolio, which would turn it into a pure-play regulated utility that has the potential for valuation expansion, especially if it pays down its debt levels. Indeed, on a successful sale, management intends to use the proceeds for debt reduction and share repurchases, which can help drive a higher stock price.

After the dividend cut, its payout ratio is estimated to be more sustainable at 78% this year, which is more or less reasonable for a regulated utility. With its dividend yield of 7.6%, if it’s able to grow its adjusted earnings by about 5% going forward, it can deliver total returns of about 12-13% per year over the next five years, assuming no valuation expansion. That said, analysts think the stock is undervalued by about 35%, which can drive greater price appreciation down the road.

Perhaps a red flag, though, is that Algonquin has the opposite of retained earnings — accumulated deficit.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

Global healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) just cut its cash distribution by 55% last month. A red flag is its lack of funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth. Additionally, it was caught in a rising interest rate environment. Its adjusted FFO per unit held up in 2021 but dropped by about 17% in 2022 in a higher inflation and higher rate environment.

In 2022, its adjusted FFO payout ratio also cut it too close at 95%. Investors can observe that its retained earnings dwindled from about $337 million a year ago to about $2.7 million in the last quarter.

At the recent quotation of $5.00 per unit, the REIT yields 7.2% with analysts calling a discount of close to 29% in the stock.

Investor takeaway

To be on the safe side, investors could avoid dividend traps by ignoring dividend stocks with yields that are more than two times that of the market. You can assume that the stock is higher risk if that’s the case. Today, the Canadian stock market yield is about 3.4%. So, if you see dividend yields north of 6.8%, it should raise a red flag.

It just so happens that both Algonquin and NorthWest Healthcare Properties continue to offer dividend yields beyond the 6.8% threshold. If you want to investigate further, also examine the company’s payout ratio, the earnings or cash flow history, retained earnings (or lack thereof), debt levels, and the dividend history.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Thanks to a solid banking sector with an adequate digital banking user base, relatively few fintechs have gained ground in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,394 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great tool for securing passive income for life! But even in just one year you can…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 8.2%. Is the TSX energy stock…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2023? Here's a superb 8% yield that you can pick up at…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Adam Othman

The energy sector in Canada has an ample supply of decent dividend payers with stellar histories, but some stocks stand…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s never been easier to build a stream of passive income. Here’s how to get started.

Read more »