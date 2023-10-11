Home » Investing » The 6.4 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate The TSX

The 6.4 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate The TSX

When you are looking for dividend stocks destined to dominate the market in some capacity, you have to look beyond yield and even sustainability.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to buying a good dividend stock from Canada’s small and highly consolidated telecom sector, Telus (TSX:T) is rarely the first choice. Most investors lean towards the more generous BCE, the largest telecom company in Canada by market cap that offers a relatively higher yield.

Still, Telus is not just one of the top stocks trading on the TSX right now; there are factors in play that may allow the company to dominate the market in the coming years.

Telus as a stock

One of the best reasons to buy Telus over other telecom stocks in Canada is the overall return potential it offers. In the years between the Great Recession and before the pandemic, Telus experienced compelling and relatively consistent growth, going up about 250% in less than 12 years.

The numbers are not attractive now because the stock has lost over a third of its value in about one-and-a-half years. The company announced a major layoff following a weak earnings report. However, this discount has enhanced another attraction of the stock: its yield.

The last time Telus had a yield of over 6% was in 2015. Now, it’s offering dividends at a juicy yield of about 6.4%. The payout ratio is not ideal per se, but that hasn’t stopped the company before, and it has maintained a stellar history of growing its payouts.

One major point of concern is the valuation, which still hasn’t come down to a reasonable level. If you like being cautious, you may consider waiting and gaining a better picture of its financials before making an investment.

Telus as a telecom giant

Telus may not stand on top of the small list of 5G stocks in Canada, but it’s diversifying its telecom business more aggressively than other telecom companies in Canada. The three main areas of note are home security, telehealth, and artificial intelligence.

Telus has emerged as one of the largest, most prominent players in the home security business, which may give it an edge when smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT) become more commonplace. Telus’s home security customers may be more receptive to its IoT devices and services, providing the company access to a ready-made market.

Telehealth is also a thriving business. It experienced a boost during COVID, and the traction may have slowed down, but as complementary technologies advance, telehealth may experience solid growth.

AI is already changing the world in new and unprecedented ways, and even though the current overlap of Telus and AI is through its tech subsidiary, the company may emerge as an early AI adapter in the Canadian telecom industry.

Foolish takeaway

Telus is a promising prospect, and if it delivers on all of its promises, it may emerge as a powerful company and a solid stock set to dominate the TSX. But even if it underplays, it’s still a compelling investment for the long term, especially now when you can lock in an attractive yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks With 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in October 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian stocks for beginners to consider buying. Here are two stellar options to buy today.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat is a smart choice for TFSA investors with long-term financial goals.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you earn tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This 8% Dividend Stock Tanked Last Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the recent volatility, I am bullish on this dividend stock due to its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

4 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks struggling today and trading at deep discounts are primed for a strong recovery.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 8% in October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer great yields.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Why Loblaw Stock Is a Grocery Dividend Gem Investors Can’t Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has been a strong dividend payer, even during trying times. And it continues to be once again.

Read more »