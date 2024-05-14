Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 2025

3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 2025

Consistent and reliable growth stocks can serve as trustworthy wealth builders for short-term and long-term wealth goals.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Wealth building and retirement planning are two of the most common long-term investment goals. But if you pick the right growth stocks, they won’t just help you build wealth over time for your retirement years but can also push your portfolio up in the short term. If you want to boost your portfolio by next year, three stocks should be on your radar.

An insurance company

Canada is home to some of the largest life insurance companies in the world, but if you are looking for adequate growth, it’s the Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance giant Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) that you should consider buying.

The company currently has 10 brands under its banner, operates in several countries and is among the largest insurance companies (in its category) in Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

It has also been one of Canada’s most rewarding insurance stocks for some time now. It doubled its investors’ money in the last five years through price appreciation alone, and if you throw in the dividends, the overall returns have become 124%. The numbers are even more impressive if we look at the last decade’s returns.

An alternative financial company

Another financial sector stock that may help you increase your wealth by next year is goeasy (TSX:GSY). It’s an alternative financial company that offers small personal loans and other financial products to people who do not have enough credit scores to qualify for a loan from the bank.

That’s a massive, underserved market in Canada, and goeasy has experienced robust growth over the years by catering to this market.

goeasy has an impressive footprint, with over 400 locations nationwide. It’s also one of the most generous Dividend Aristocrats on the market right now if you consider its dividend growth. However, its capital-appreciation potential is the most impressive factor to consider right now.

In the last 12 months, the stock rose by about 61%, and if it manages to repeat this performance in the coming year, it can give your portfolio a solid boost.

A property management company

FirstService (TSX:FSV) is North America’s largest manager of residential communities, with an impressive portfolio of over 9,000 communities, mainly in the United States. And that’s just one-half of its business. The other complementary half is essential property services like construction, painting, and roofing.

It has been a solid growth stock since the beginning and has grown over 500% since its inception. It’s also a dividend payer, and even though the payout ratio and dividend growth are both impressive, the yield is not. At 0.67%, the yield may not be reason enough to consider this stock, but its capital-appreciation potential is.

Foolish takeaway

The three growth stocks can help you boost your wealth to a certain extent by next year, making them short-term solid picks. But they are also excellent long-term picks, and you can buy and hold them for years, even decades, to slowly build your wealth and your retirement funds.

Even though their yields are not comparable to their growth potential, you can still hold them in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) if your goal is to start a passive income with these stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Credits All Canadians Should be Using

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many tax credits are available to Canadians. The accumulated amount would be sufficient seed capital for dividend investing.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Should You Load Up on BCE Stock?

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is trading near its 10-year low and showed some signs of recovery. Is it time to load up…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in May 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Following a strong bout of inflation, dividend bumps could cushion income investors’ purchasing power. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) stock, CT…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life

| Daniel Da Costa

Each of these Canadian dividend aristocrats is reliable and offers attractive dividend growth, making them three of the best stocks…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deals: 2 Top TSX Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock has stalled in the last five years, but strong and growing demand should make 2024 a solid year.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Dividend Stocks

Google is Now a Dividend Stock, But This TSX Stock is a Better Buy

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is cheaper than Google's.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Dividend Stocks

3 Defence Stocks to Watch in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bull cases are rising for three Canadian defence stocks that are at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Read more »