Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: Here’s How to Maximize Your Payout

CPP Benefits: Here’s How to Maximize Your Payout

It’s tough to boost your CPP payout. Fortunately, you can supplement it instead with dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

Are you nearing retirement age?

Do you want to increase the CPP benefits that you receive when you retire?

If so, you have a few options available to you. If most of your working life is behind you, then you can’t increase your CPP benefits by a whole lot, but you can increase them marginally. In this article, I’ll reveal two strategies you can employ to maximize your CPP benefits so you retire more comfortably.

Work more years

The most obvious and straightforward way to boost your CPP benefits is to delay retirement past your 60th birthday. The longer you wait to take CPP, the more benefits you get per year. The average worker gets about $770 per month from CPP when he/she retires. The amount can grow to $1,306 per month if you wait until age 65. So, the more years you wait to take CPP benefits, the more you will receive per year. The flipside of this is that you will receive fewer total years of benefits. So weigh the choice to delay taking CPP benefits carefully: if you have urgent health needs, it may make more sense to take the benefits sooner rather than later.

Work more overtime

Another way you can boost CPP benefits (potentially) is to work as much overtime as you can get. If your earnings are currently lower than the maximum pensionable earnings threshold, then you can pay more premiums into the system by working more hours. You pay CPP premiums on amounts up to $66,600 in income. If you’re earning less than that now, you can work overtime, or take a second job, or start a side hustle. In doing so, you can boost your earnings up to the maximum pensionable earnings threshold, and ultimately boost your future CPP benefits.

Sound like too much? Try investing instead

If all this “work longer” and “work more hours” business sounds like a drag to you, you’re not alone. Four out of 10 Canadians take CPP benefits at age 60. They may have valid reasons for doing so. Not everybody wants to work well into their 60s, and not everybody is able to. Perhaps, taking CPP at age 60 is the right move for you after all.

If so, you may wish to consider investing your savings. If you have a few hundred thousand dollars saved up, you may be able to generate thousands of dollars per year in dividend income. That may be enough to take your total retirement income up to an acceptable level, even if your CPP benefits are meagre. You can invest in many different kinds of assets: index funds, GICs and individual stocks. They all have their pros and cons. Individual stocks merit the most attention because they are among the trickier investments to get right.

Consider The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), for example. It’s a bank stock that has a 4.84% dividend yield. With a 4.84% yield, you only need to invest a few hundred thousand dollars to get tens of thousands a year in extra income going. For example, if you invest $220,000 into a stock yielding 4.84%, you’ll get approximately $10,000 back in passive income each year.

The thing about individual stocks like TD Bank is that they are exposed to “specific risk,” meaning risk inherent to individual companies. All stocks are exposed to market risk, but if you hold individual stocks at heavy weightings, you increase your exposure to those stocks’ individual risk factors. In TD’s case, those risk factors include the presently inverted treasury yield curve (may squeeze the bank’s margins), a money laundering investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, and a shaky housing market. If you invest a lot of money into TD Bank stock, you need to be aware of these risks. Regardless, its yield goes to show just how much income is possible with dividend stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Might Be the Dividend Play of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is getting too cheap to ignore following its latest summer slump.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

With a 7% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is under pressure. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Scotiabank Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) stock offers a superbly high dividend yield at 7.14%, but there's even more reason to consider the stock.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

Invest in Businesses, Not Stocks: 2 High-Yielders Worth Owning Today

| Andrew Button

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) currently has a sky high 7.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy BMO Stock for its 5.35% Yield Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock has hit 52-week lows, but does this create an opportunity or warning for investors to note?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Down 11.6% in 1 Year, Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is really taking a beating this year.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada: The King of Dividends in the Banking Sector?

| Chris MacDonald

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) remains a top holding of many long-term investors, and there are a number of key…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Bank Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $6,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock (TSX:CM) offers investors an excellent opportunity for major growth. In fact, it's done it before!

Read more »