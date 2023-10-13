Home » Investing » The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Here’s why investors can consider buying undervalued U.S. stocks such as Public Storage right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors can consider buying undervalued U.S. stocks that are armed with strong fundamentals and trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates. The U.S. is the world’s largest economy, providing you with exposure to some of the biggest companies, which lowers overall risk.

Here are two top U.S. stocks you can buy with $3,000 right now.

Public Storage stock

Valued at a market cap of US$48 billion, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. With a presence in 40 U.S. states, Public Storage has interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities spanning 206 million square feet. It also has a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage, a Belgium-based company with 266 self-storage facilities.

Down 35% from all-time highs, the REIT currently offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.4%. The drawdown in share prices allows you to buy a quality stock at a massive discount and benefit from outsized gains when the markets recover.

Public Storage enjoys a wide economic moat, a loyal customer base, robust occupancy rates, and stable cash flows. Despite an inflationary environment and higher interest rates, the company increased free cash flow to US$2.34 billion in 2022, up from US$2 billion in 2021.

Public Storage is a Dividend Aristocrat and has increased payouts for 31 consecutive years. It has raised dividends by 9.2% annually in the past 30 years.

The company is part of an expanding addressable market as demand for self-storage continues to grow. For instance, its same-store net operating income has risen by 5.3% annually for 19 years. Moreover, the REIT has invested close to US$11 billion in the last four years toward acquisitions and other development projects, increasing its total portfolio by 33%. These investments help Public Storage to grow its cash flow and support dividend hikes.

Priced at 24 times forward earnings, Public Storage is forecast to grow the bottom line by more than 40% between 2023 and 2027. Analysts remain bullish and expect the stock to surge 18% in the next 12 months.

Globe Life stock

Valued at a market cap of US$10.7 billion, Globe Life (NYSE:GL) provides several life and health insurance products as well as annuities to lower and middle-income households in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2023, life insurance accounted for 76% of the total underwriting margin and 70% of total premium revenue. Comparatively, health insurance comprised 24% of insurance underwriting margin and 30% of premium revenue.

While net sales of life insurance were flat year over year in the June quarter, net sales for health insurance surged 12%.

Analysts tracking the stock expect its earnings to increase from US$8.15 per share in 2022 to US$11.35 per share in 2024. So, Globe Life is priced at 10 times forward earnings, which is quite cheap given earnings are forecast to grow by 15% annually in the next five years.

Globe Life also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.90 per share, indicating a yield of just 0.80%. But with a payout ratio of 11%, the company has enough room to increase its dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Yield: The Balance Between Dividend Rate and Stock Stability in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has struck a strong balance as a dividend stock that can bolster returns, and now could be…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Which Telecom Giant Offers the Safer Dividend: Telus or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are two of Canada's telco giants. Which has the safer dividend?

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

A Silver Lining on Rising Interest Rates: 2 Utility Stocks Are an Incredible Deal Today

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another utility stock that's being severely undervalued after the latest market spill.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Decades of Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Fortis should be on the radar of income-seeking investors. Let's see why.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: These 3 Buy-and-Forget Holdings Have Enormous Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these three TSX stocks if you want to shore up your RRSP for serious long-term growth.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CN Rail: Is This Dividend-Paying Transport Titan on Track for More Growth?

| Kay Ng

CN Rail is a quality railway stock that long-term investors can buy on weakness. It could outperform the market over…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Buy 143 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $1,014 a Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is great for passive income in two ways, and with a recent 20% share jump, now is…

Read more »