Home » Investing » Down 20% in Six Months, Is This Top Utility Stock a Buy?

Down 20% in Six Months, Is This Top Utility Stock a Buy?

Investors looking for stability usually go to utility stocks, but these companies have dropped in the last year. So, what about this stock?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Utility stocks have long been seen as a go-to for safe and secure returns and income. It’s clear why. We need power, and utilities provide them! However, after a rise in share price at the beginning of market volatility, these companies soon fell.

One of these utility stocks was Hydro One (TSX:H). While Hydro One stock is still up by 6% in the last year, shares are down 20% in the last six months. So, let’s look at whether this is one of the utility stocks you should buy or avoid — at least for now.

The climb and the fall

Let’s first look at what happened to cause Hydro One stock to climb and then fall so drastically. After climbing steadily, shares dropped fairly quickly as Hydro One stock reported earnings that fell below estimates.

This was back in April, with results coming in lower than the year before. Earnings per share were 9.6% lower than at the same time in 2022, with first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) coming in lower thanks to higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs. So, while there were other announcements made, this dominated headlines.

While shares have remained down in the last six months, earnings improved during the next quarter. This allowed for a slight increase in share price, sure, but it didn’t last long. Shares are still down 20% in the last six months, despite beating estimates in quarter two.

Analysts predict higher earnings

So, of course, now all eyes are going to be on third-quarter earnings for the company. Will these higher costs continue to weigh on the stock? And, importantly, will it also weigh on its future growth opportunities?

So far, the answer seems to be, “no.” The company broke ground in Chatham on a new transmission line. It also broke ground on a $120-million project in Orillia. So now, with third-quarter earnings set to be released on Nov. 8, analysts believe the company may be on the way to recovering a fair bit. In fact, they predict EPS to increase from $0.44 in the last quarter to $0.54 in the next quarter.

What now?

A lot of the reason that stocks climb and fall is because of institutional investment. These institutions have taken out their cash from Hydro One stock for now, but long-term investors should definitely consider that the stock is a safe long-term investment. Not only that, it’s in the early stages of its growth among utility stocks.

Hydro One stock powers Ontario, with the Ontario government holding a large stake in the company. If that’s safety, I don’t know what is. What’s more, it’s in the renewable energy sector already, so there is no need to make any enormous changes in the near future. These would cause even more costs to come down the line.

Instead, Hydro One stock is growing, stable, and offering long-term returns for investors. It holds a dividend yield of 3.33% and trades at a reasonable 20.13 times earnings as of writing. So, while shares are down 20% right now, remember we’re in a poor market. And when it recovers, you’re likely to see the stock soar right back to where it was and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn an Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA has to do its job, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to create enormous passive income all…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Canadian Utilities or Fortis Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These utility dividend stocks have been some of the best in the business, but which comes out on top?

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has officially reached Dividend King status! But what about the next five years?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-growth stock boasts a record of beating the average annual returns of TSX.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is out of favour. Is the stock bottoming or is more downside on the way?

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

With a 6.8% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Pizza Pizza Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

As Pizza Pizza stock has been declining over the last few months, its dividend yield has been rising, creating a…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $132/Month Tax Free!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating tax-free passive income each month can be easy with a strong dividend stock coupled with a solid TFSA.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

| Adam Othman

When you are looking into a discounted dividend stock, it's important to look at the factors behind the discount, especially…

Read more »