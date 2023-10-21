Home » Investing » Where to Invest $1,000 in October 2023

Where to Invest $1,000 in October 2023

The sooner you need your money, the less risk you should take. For long-term capital, you can explore stocks.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Where is it best to invest $1,000 this month? It depends on when you need your money back. The sooner you need your money back, the less risk you should take. Cash earns good interest today. For example, you can park $1,000 in a high-interest savings account if you expect you’ll be spending this money within a few months. If you don’t need the $1,000 for the next year, you can lock it in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) for a yield of about 5.7%.

For long-term investing, you can consider a bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF for diversification. Because of its diversification across Canadian investment-grade corporate bonds with different maturities, it should limit the volatility from changes in interest rates while providing stable income. Currently, it offers a distribution yield of approximately 4%. And its management expense ratio is decent at 0.17%.

If you’re looking for stock ideas, dividend stocks like Emera (TSX:EMA) are a good starting point.

Emera stock

Rising interest rates since 2022 have weighed on utility stocks that naturally have sizeable debt on their balance sheets. Since 2022, Emera stock has corrected about 27% such that the stock now trades at the low end of its historical valuation — about 14.6 adjusted earnings.

Of course, in a higher rate environment, growth is expected to slow for the utility. For example, the utility stock increased its dividend by about 4.1% last month, which is lower than its five- and 10-year dividend growth rates of approximately 4.7% and 7%, respectively.

Emera has a track record of increasing its dividend. At $45.90 per share at writing, it offers an attractive dividend yield of close to 6.3%. Assuming a growth rate of 4% going forward, long-term investors can target a total return of north of 10% per year.

Additionally, valuation expansion could add to the returns. At the recent quotation, it trades at a discount of about 21% from its long-term normal levels. Coincidentally or not, this also aligns with the analyst consensus price target of $58.26, according to TMX.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can investigate Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) as well.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company’s earnings have been resilient, but its stock valuation has come down to Earth. Previously, it has traded at north of 30 times adjusted earnings.

The stock of Jamieson Wellness has lost a substantial value of approximately 39% since 2022. The consumer staple stock is trading at its lowest valuation since it became publicly available not too long ago in 2017.

At $24.49 per share, the stock trades at about 15.5 times adjusted earnings and offers a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a dividend that has been increasing every year since 2017. Its last dividend hike a couple of months ago was decent at 11.8%. Its dividend remains sustainable with earnings left over.

Getting to the analyst consensus price target that’s roughly 61% higher requires a re-ignition of growth. A subsequent decline in interest rates will help drive a higher valuation in the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Want to Take CPP Benefits at Age 60? Do This First

| Andrew Button

If you take CPP benefits at 60 you'll get a lower payout, but you may be able to make up…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Proofing With Dividends: Canadian Picks That Stand the Test of Time

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks have some of the longest dividend-growth streaks in the country, making them ideal to buy…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in your TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Why Dividend Investors Shouldn’t Ignore These 2 TSX Stocks (Even Though Everyone Else Is)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy on the dip amid the ongoing market…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Are These the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a High-Rate Environment?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their solid underlying businesses, these three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent buys in this high interest-rate environment.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Where Will CNR Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

These key factors make CNR stock a great dividend stock to hold for the next five years.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock you can buy today and hold for the next 20 years or more…

Read more »