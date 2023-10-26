Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Now!

3 Dividend Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Now!

These dividend stocks may be at 52-week lows, but this could provide investors with a strong opportunity to make some killer cash.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

There are many dividend stocks out there trading at or near 52-week lows. However, there are far fewer that I would actually consider buying these days. After all, the market can be a scary place. But when it comes to the dividend stocks in this article, these are the most solid long-term holds you’d be crazy not to consider.

Royal Bank stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) recently hit 52-week lows, as the market continued to shrink. Even as the Bank of Canada stated it would maintain the interest rate at 5%, it wasn’t lowered. And this, unfortunately, can mean that Royal Bank stock will continue to see fewer loans come in.

Yet that, frankly, doesn’t matter. Royal Bank stock is the largest of the Big Six banks and has plenty of provisions for loan losses. That’s even after the pandemic. Furthermore, the bank is funded by its large wealth and commercial management business. This part of its business is highly lucrative, providing it with plenty of cushion in these trying times.

So, even with shares at 52-week lows, and even if they fall further, it’s a great time to consider Royal Bank stock — especially as it trades at 10.7 times earnings and holds a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Cargojet

Another company that soared upwards when times were great, only to now trade at 52-week lows, is Cargojet (TSX:CJT). Cargojet stock is another of the dividend stocks to consider thanks to its cheap share price and strong future outlook.

Cargojet stock went through massive expansion during the pandemic and even before that. Growth and consumption allowed it to make partnerships with some of the largest ecommerce shippers in the world — especially since it’s Canada’s only overnight cargo airline. Yet now, with consumption falling, shares have fallen, too.

Even still, this period will eventually come to an end and create an opportunity for long-term holders. Therefore, certainly consider Cargojet stock with shares trading at 10.2 times earnings and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Aecon

Finally, shares of Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) dropped dramatically after the company announced it would be putting an end to four of its legacy projects. The goal was to focus on making more cash and positive earnings from new projects. The thing is, investors weren’t so sure that they liked this risky move.

Even so, the company still has $6.2 billion in backlog projects that are underway. These are long-term contracts for stable investments in infrastructure. And that’s the key here. The company is necessary to build up the infrastructure that fell behind during the pandemic.

So, with shares up just 2% in the last year, trading at 7.96 times earnings, and with a dividend yield of 7.03% as of writing, it’s a great time to consider the stock.

Bottom line

Stocks trading at 52-week lows can be scary. But these three dividend stocks have a history of growth, even in dire circumstances. So, I would certainly consider adding them to your watchlist as the market continues to fluctuate today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Cargojet and Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Bargains: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

How to Secure $2,000/Month for Retirement on Top of Your Pension

| Adam Othman

Enjoy a more comfortable retirement by investing to create a tax-free TFSA pension that supplements your regular pension income.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 1,410 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income of $5,000 each year.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $136.8 Per Month Tax-Free 

| Puja Tayal

A tax-free passive income is not just for retirement. It can come in handy when inflation or mortgage payments eat…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Kay Ng

Retirees should consider investing their long-term capital in solid dividend stocks to boost their retirement income over time.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE or Enbridge Stock Today for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Perfect Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the perfect choice for your passive-income portfolio, with plenty of cash coming in through multiple…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Made Easy: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my favourite Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Read more »