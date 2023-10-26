Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Top Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today

3 Top Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today

These three top reasons make DOL stock really attractive to hold forever to earn market-beating returns.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

As the stock market in Canada is going through a tough phase in 2023, more investors than ever are looking to protect their investments. The ongoing macroeconomic worries have driven the main TSX benchmark down by more than 6% in the last 30 sessions.

One of the easiest ways to protect your portfolio from drastic downturns is to add some defensive stocks, like Dollarama (TSX:DOL), to it that can help you get steady returns over the long term. Interestingly, DOL stock currently trades with handsome 21.3% year-to-date gains at $95.06 per share with a market cap of $27.2 billion, despite the ongoing broader market selloff.

Let me quickly give three main reasons that make Dollarama such a great stock to buy today and hold forever.

Dollarama’s reliable business model

If you want to protect your stock portfolio from drastic broader market downturns, it’s highly recommended that you hold some well-established, large-cap stocks in your portfolio that have reliable business models. This is because such companies have the ability to consistently generate revenues and maintain profitability, even during temporary economic weakness.

For example, the demand for Dollarama’s affordable products tends to remain stable despite economic downturns or periods of financial uncertainty. As consumers become more budget-conscious during such tough times, they often seek value-driven options, making discount retailers like Dollarama an attractive shopping destination for them. This inherent resilience in demand highlights the defensive nature of Dollarama’s business model, which makes DOL a great defensive stock to buy today.

Expanding business and strong financial growth

Even as many businesses, including large retailers, globally have struggled in the last few quarters due to changing consumer spending patterns, Dollarama’s financial growth has remained stellar.

To give you a quick idea about that, in the first two quarters (ended in July) of its fiscal year 2024, the Canadian value retailer’s total revenue rose more than 20% YoY (year over year) to $2.8 billion. More importantly, its adjusted earnings during the same six months jumped by nearly 30% YoY to $1.49 per share. Dollarama’s management attributed its strong operational and financial performance to its “differentiated ability to provide compelling value across our broad product mix and a consistent shopping experience.”

Given slowing economic growth, the company expects the demand for its affordable everyday products to remain strong in the second half of its fiscal year 2024, which should help it deliver consistent financial growth.

A stock with an exceptional track record

The last, but not the least important, reason that makes DOL stock a screaming buy today is its exceptional track record of delivering value to its shareholders. Even if we exclude its strong gains in 2023 so far, Dollarama stock delivered strong double-digit positive returns to investors in 12 out of the previous 13 years between 2010 and 2022. With this, DOL stock has popped by 541% in the last 10 years alone.

So, if you want to see your hard-earned savings grow steadily over the long run, DOL stock could be an amazing stock to buy now and hold for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: How to Earn $178.53 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't just about dividends, and yet many people forget that. Start creating returns and dividends to make the…

Read more »

warning or alert
Stocks for Beginners

Wait! Don’t Panic-Sell Your Stocks! (Here’s How)

| Andrew Button

If you hold speculative stocks you might end up panic selling, if you hold quality stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD)…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $6,500 in October 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to take advantage of the market’s recent pullback? Here are three top stocks to add to your…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks With Shares up Over 30% (and They Are Still Buys Today)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are on a heater, seeing shares rise above 30% in the last year alone! But are…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Dividend Stocks

Where Smart Money is Going as Canadian Interest Rates Climb

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are certainly sectors suffering through high interest rates, but these two sectors and stocks have been thriving!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Heard of COLI? Here’s What Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The COLI is a great tool when calculating your budget, and trying to navigate this changing world of costs we…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for a Bull Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Undervalued Canadian stocks are great, but these have a strong future value that cannot be beat!

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

3 Simple Tricks to Reduce Your Annual Spending (and Prioritize Investing)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is there a way to save money each year for your budget but also a way to make…

Read more »