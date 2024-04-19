Member Login
Home » Investing » This ETF Is Up 16% and Could Be the Best Investment Around

This ETF Is Up 16% and Could Be the Best Investment Around

Get access to the global market with the click of a button. This ETF is one of the best ways to gain exposure to the entire earth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re wanting to invest in equities, there are a number of ways that you can do this. Of course, you can try and build a diversified portfolio of stocks, but that would mean buying up dozens in the hopes of creating a diversified portfolio.

That’s why exchange-traded funds (ETF) and index funds can be a far-better option. They provide you with a huge portfolio with the click of a button. And at far less cost, since you’re paying a low management fee rather than commissions.

Of them all, a company such as the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) is one of the best options around. The ETF is up 16% in the last year alone as of writing. And more growth looks likely. Let’s look at why.

An asset-allocation ETF

First let’s look at what this ETF falls under. It’s considered an all-in-one ETF, comprising several index ETFs under one name. This way, it provides investors with a complete portfolio in just one single ETF, with fixed income and equity investments, as well as global exposure.

The asset allocation ETF is a great way to get into investing without needing to know quite so much about the markets. You don’t have to worry about all the individual stocks you’re choosing, or even the bonds. That’s because this ETF does the heavy lifting for you. Plus, again, it’s cost effective! With a low  management fee as well.

The details

The XEQT ETF is an asset allocation ETF, and one of the world’s largest. The fund holds almost all of its investments in stocks, with a small amount of cash on hand at any given time. The fund is also one of the most aggressive ETFs out there. It holds a long-term strategic equity allocation, designed for investors wanting long-term capital growth, mainly through stocks.

As mentioned, the all-in-one ETF holds other ETFs. In this case, the current holdings include the iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Mkt ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT), iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI ETF (TSX:XEF), iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite ETF (TSX:XIC), and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI ETF (TSX:XEC).

As you can see, this provides an incredibly diverse range of stocks under one ETF. You’ll get access to the total United States market, the TSX market, and the international exposure to developed countries, as well as emerging markets.

Bottom line

All in all, the XEQT ETF is a great way to make a low-cost investment for instant global diversification. You’ll have a team of professionals providing you with a highly liquid option that trades in real time. It’s automatically rebalanced, and you can invest at any time.

Overall, it’s a great way to gain exposure to the markets as a base for any portfolio. From there, you can do your own research and find the stocks that match your own long-term goals. All while knowing you’ll at least see some strong growth as the markets around the world continue to trend upwards.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Solar panels and windmills
Top TSX Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some stocks you can buy and hold forever. Here's one top pick that won't disappoint investors anytime soon.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Best-Performing Equity ETFs in 2024 Thus Far

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want big winners from big sectors, consider these three ETFs currently surging already in 2024.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Index Funds or Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Index funds can provide a great long-term option with a diverse range of investments, but stocks can create higher growth.…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create a Passive Income of $266 in 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Regular monthly investments of $500 in the iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV), starting right now in…

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Stocks for Beginners

Making a Move? These Are the Inflation Rates for Each Province

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

No matter where you live, it's important to understand the factors influencing your province's rising inflation rates. Or falling!

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

The Investor’s Sleep Test: When to Know it’s Time to Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you not catching enough shut-eye? It's likely because of finances, but don't worry! Here is how to gauge what…

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Dollarama’s seemingly evergreen business model, continued expansion efforts, and initiatives to improve productivity make it a great Canadian stock to…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Ranking Inflation Rates in Canada: How Does Your City Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation rates stoked higher for some cities, but dropped for others. So let's look at how your city stacked up,…

Read more »