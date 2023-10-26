Home » Investing » Interest Rates Are Rising, and I’m Buying These Stocks Because of it

Interest Rates Are Rising, and I’m Buying These Stocks Because of it

I’m buying bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to capitalize on high interest rates.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rates are on the rise and may rise further.

Canada’s most recent inflation report showed that the consumer price index rose 3.8% year over year last month. A U.S. inflation report showed a similar rate of inflation.

What does that have to do with interest rates?

It’s pretty simple: the reason central banks are raising interest rates is to fight inflation. The target inflation rate is 2%. Whenever there is more inflation than central banks desire, the bankers usually respond by raising interest rates.

In this article, I will explore three categories of assets you can buy to take advantage of rising interest rates. These are all assets that I’ve been buying myself this year, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is with this one.

Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)

GICs are bond-like investments that you buy from banks. The way they work is, you invest a certain amount of money up front, and the bank pays you more at maturity. Today, you can find GICs with yields up to 5.5%. That’s enough of a return that if you invest $10,000 in one, you’ll get $550 at maturity. Canada’s inflation rate is 3.8% now, so that’s a positive real return!

Bank stocks

Bank stocks are another type of asset I’ve been buying this year. They are simply the shares in the banks that you use to deposit money in and borrow money from.

Consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), for example. It’s a Canadian bank stock with a 4.8% dividend yield. With a 4.8% yield, you can get $4,800 in annual cash back on every $100,000 invested. If the dividend grows over time, you may get even more than that!

Why are bank stocks good assets to hold when interest rates rise?

It’s because they lend money! Rising interest rates are bad for almost every type of business, except those that lend out money. If you issue loans, you get to collect rising income as rates rise. That’s exactly the situation that TD Bank is in. It does have an inverted yield curve to worry about, but that hasn’t hurt its profitability so far this year.

Non-bank lenders

Last but not least, we have non-bank lenders. These are like banks, only they don’t take deposits, so they don’t need to worry about liquidity as much. This year, I invested in the 11% yielding Oaktree Specialty Lending, a business development company that makes money lending money to distressed companies. That’s a U.S. stock, but there are similar Canadian ones.

Consider First National Financial (TSX:FN), for example. It’s a Canadian mortgage lender that makes money loaning out money to homebuyers. It operates much like the Big Six banks in this regard, only it doesn’t take deposits. It issues bonds to finance its own loans, and it matches the term to maturity of its bonds to those of its own loans. So, it doesn’t need to worry about a sudden drop in liquidity caused by depositors fleeing. It’s a winning formula, and the proof is in the pudding: FN’s most recent quarter was a large beat, with major increases in revenue and earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Oaktree Specialty Lending. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Perfect Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the perfect choice for your passive-income portfolio, with plenty of cash coming in through multiple…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Made Easy: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my favourite Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Earn $864 Per Year (or More!) in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard to come by if you're looking at it the right way! And the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Royal Bank or Enbridge Stock?

| Kay Ng

The results are in! Hands down, Enbridge stock is a better buy for dividend income generation. However, RBC is a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The Best Recession-Resistant Stocks for Returns and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks offer investors looking for returns and income a solid strategy, especially for protection against a recession.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again

| Andrew Button

Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of…

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for CNR Stock After its Weak Q3 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

While CNR’s earnings have missed estimates in the last two quarters, these top reasons still make its stock look attractive…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer enormous payouts and can be excellent income-generating assets to buy and hold.

Read more »