3 Oversold Canadian Stocks for the Next 30 Years

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) and two other TSX stocks to consider buying on the way down.

Indeed, the market’s oversold conditions could continue for a few more months and quarters. For new investors, it’s a bit of a drag. But we must remember that most money tends to be made in the depths of bear markets or corrections. Of course, a market sell-off can always get worse.

The Great Financial Crisis saw the broader S&P 500 shed more than 50% of its value. Despite the horrific nature of the 2008 stock market crash, it’s worth noting that it did recover in the ensuing years.

Though, some firms took a while longer, I think it’s safe to say that if you plan on investing for the next 10, 20, or even 30 years, most such crashes can be recovered from even if you buy at a theoretical peak.

If you’re a younger investor, a 30-year investment horizon may be more realistic. And though such a time horizon is extended, I do think that the firms you’d be comfortable holding for decades (or forever) are the ones you should pursue as they fall to bargain-basement prices in moments of excess market pessimism.

Going into November, things are gloomy. And they could get gloomier going into the new year as a recession could rear its ugly head. Either way, the following oversold Canadian stocks look like fine buys to target.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is an alternative asset manager that’s under quite a bit of pressure, now sitting at around multi-year lows at $40 and change. Indeed, the broader basket of alternative asset managers has taken a hit. However, Brookfield seems too cheap for its own good, now down around 35% from its high.

Indeed, alternative assets can help further diversify any portfolio. And though the stock’s correlation is quite high (at 1.62), I do think it could really outpace the broader market indices once the next bull market finally storms out of the gate. Either way, Brookfield stock is a name to keep on your radar while it’s down and out.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) fell another 1% on Friday, as the telecom’s historic fall continued. Though the $46.4 billion company’s fortunes may not change overnight, I do think that those willing to hold for decades will probably do very well by nabbing shares while the dividend yield is at around 7.5%.

Indeed, BCE stock has some serious headwinds it needs to deal with over the coming quarters. It could take years to see new highs again. Regardless, if you’re in it for the long run, I find it hard to pass up on the firm here, while its yield is so swollen.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is getting cheaper with time as well, with the stock falling 1.56% on Friday’s session. The pipeline firm probably won’t turn a dime anytime soon. The stock is off 26% from its high, and the path of least resistance seems lower. That said, I still think the 8% dividend yield is worth reaching for if you’re committed to holding for the long haul.

Recently, Enbridge suffered an analyst downgrade from Praneth Satish, who isn’t a big fan of a recent acquisition that drove its leverage (and rate risk) higher – an astute observation by Satish. While there are risks involved, I think it’s tough to pass up on the risk/reward here after recent punishment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

