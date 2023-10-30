Home » Investing » Is Canopy Growth Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

Is Canopy Growth Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

Shares of Canopy Growth are trading 99% below all-time highs. Here’s why WEED stock remains a high risk bet, despite its beaten-down valuation.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian cannabis stocks have gained momentum in recent trading sessions on the possibility that the U.S. government might decriminalize marijuana, eventually leading to the legalization of pot at the federal level. Shares of Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) have surged over 40% in the last three months, valuing the company at a market cap of $551 million.

Despite these outsized gains, WEED stock is trading 99% below all-time highs and has burnt massive wealth for its shareholders. Let’s see if Canopy Growth stock is a good buy at its current valuation.

The Canadian cannabis market is broken

Canada legalized cannabis five years ago, and this optimism drove shares of Canopy Growth and its peers toward all-time highs. However, investors failed to account for several factors, such as the slow rollout of retail stores in major Canadian provinces, rising competition, and cannibalization from the illegal market.

Moreover, Canopy Growth and its peers invested heavily in acquisitions to gain market share and expand manufacturing capabilities. A majority of these acquisitions were overvalued, resulting in billion-dollar write-downs and significant losses.

Due to aggressive expansions and the entry of new players, the Canadian marijuana market soon wrestled with an oversupply of products, resulting in higher inventory levels. Now, to offload their inventory, several marijuana producers sold products at a loss, leading to unsustainable cash outflows.

To offset these cash-burn rates, cannabis companies had to raise capital by issuing equity, which led to shareholder dilution. In the last two years, Canopy Growth reduced its manufacturing footprint and reduced employee count to improve the bottom line.

Between fiscal 2020 (ended in March) and fiscal 2023, Canopy Growth reported cumulative operating losses of $2.9 billion. In the last 12 months, it has burnt through over $400 million in cash to sustain its operations, which does not include capital expenditures or investments in growth opportunities.

Given the current cash-burn rate, Canopy Growth is not generating any positive cash flows, which suggests it might run out of cash in the next two years. In August, the company emphasized it would need to raise funds to meet its obligations, making investors nervous.

Is Canopy Growth stock a good buy right now?

Investing in Canopy Growth remains a high-risk proposition for shareholders. It reported revenue of $81 million in the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2024, which was a decline of 31% compared to its quarterly sales three years back.

Its net losses of $917 million in the last four quarters also suggest Canopy Growth is nowhere close to profitability. Analysts tracking the company expect its adjusted loss per share to narrow from $7.07 in fiscal 2023 to $0.26 per share in fiscal 2025. But given its number of outstanding shares, it suggests Canopy’s adjusted losses in fiscal 2025 will be close to $200 million.

Additionally, even if marijuana is legalized south of the border within the next five years (which seems unlikely), there are several larger domestic cannabis producers with entrenched positions and robust balance sheets that are likely to gain market share.

Bay Street expects WEED stock to gain over 50% in the next 12 months. But Canopy’s risk/reward profile is far from compelling, making it a stock you should avoid in 2023.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

What’s Happening With Cannabis Stocks in November 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks have come a long way in the last five years -- they've dropped a long way. What can…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cannabis Stocks

Buyer Beware: Canopy Growth Stock Is at Risk of a Bigger Drop

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) stock has given investors a rough ride. Here's why it could get worse.

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cannabis stocks were second-fiddles to Canopy Growth before but are better buys today.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Is Tilray Stock a Buy Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Tilray’s improving cannabis market share in Canada, positive financial growth amid macroeconomic challenges, and expanding presence in U.S. craft beer…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

What’s Happening With Cannabis Stocks in October 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks are a shadow of their former selves, but with more movements in Canada and the U.S., could the…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks You Could Actually Profit From

| Aditya Raghunath

Cannabis stocks in the U.S. such as Green Thumb and Curaleaf are solid long-term investments at the current prices.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why these two cannabis stocks are better long-term investments compared to Canopy Growth stock in 2023.

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Forget investing in a fundamentally weak stock such as Canopy Growth and buy shares of this cannabis REIT instead.

Read more »