Home » Investing » What’s Happening With Cannabis Stocks in November 2023?

What’s Happening With Cannabis Stocks in November 2023?

Cannabis stocks have come a long way in the last five years — they’ve dropped a long way. What can investors expect during November?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pot stocks are a riskier investment

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been five years since Canadians added marijuana to the list of legalized substances in the country. And yet, who could have known that cannabis stocks, once the highest of high-flying investments, would crash so low?

Now, five years later, what can Canadians expect from cannabis stocks in November 2023?

Eye on the U.S.

The United States continues to be top of mind for investors in cannabis stocks. There was a massive number of cannabis companies that came on the market after Canadian legalization. Yet most have since been eaten up by larger cannabis companies. Now, these companies are waiting for one thing: legalization across the U.S.

And that’s going to likely become a key topic in the coming year. One year from now, we’re going to be going into election season across the border. So, as this last year begins, the topic of legalization is bound to heat up.

For now, legalization in the U.S. remains elusive. However, the majority of states have legalized marijuana, at least in some form, either for medicinal or recreational purposes. Furthermore, cannabis companies are now allowed to work with banks — something that eluded the industry until quite recently.

Fewer losses

After the drop in cannabis stocks and the pandemic closing down locations, cannabis stocks are also now looking to get back to profits. And in fact, one company has already done just that. Tilray (TSX:TLRY) recently announced its earnings results, with lower losses and increased revenue coming in.

During its earnings report, the company posted net revenue of US$177 million, up 15% year over year in the first quarter. Furthermore, it continues to acquire brands that are actually outside the core cannabis business. This included eight beer brands from Anheuser-Busch, with the acquisition completed last month.

Other growth to come?

Tilray stock saw growth during this most recent earnings report. However, others are set to start reporting as well. This includes Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED). Shares of the stock have dropped below $1 for quite some time now. So, investors will be waiting to see if shares will surge past that point once again when earnings come out on Nov. 9.

Until then, we can look at past results for some clues as to future growth. Net revenue increased just 3% year over year during the first quarter of the full year 2024. However, adjusting for the divestiture of Canadian cannabis retail operations, net revenue was up 16% year over year.

The stock also achieved $172 million in cost savings through the first quarter. It now expects positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in all business units in the full year 2024, except for BioSteel, where funding has stopped.

Bottom line

Cannabis stocks remain a pretty scary place at this point. Investing in the sector long-term could certainly achieve gains, especially with shares so low. However, it’s providing a ton of volatility during this market.

It might be better to invest in cannabis-adjacent stocks or even exchange-traded funds that have exposure to the area rather than the stocks themselves. However, it has to be said that when the U.S. does legalize cannabis, we could go through the same amount of growth we saw just five years ago.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canopy Growth. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Caution, careful
Cannabis Stocks

Buyer Beware: Canopy Growth Stock Is at Risk of a Bigger Drop

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) stock has given investors a rough ride. Here's why it could get worse.

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cannabis stocks were second-fiddles to Canopy Growth before but are better buys today.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Is Tilray Stock a Buy Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Tilray’s improving cannabis market share in Canada, positive financial growth amid macroeconomic challenges, and expanding presence in U.S. craft beer…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

What’s Happening With Cannabis Stocks in October 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks are a shadow of their former selves, but with more movements in Canada and the U.S., could the…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks You Could Actually Profit From

| Aditya Raghunath

Cannabis stocks in the U.S. such as Green Thumb and Curaleaf are solid long-term investments at the current prices.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cannabis Stocks I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why these two cannabis stocks are better long-term investments compared to Canopy Growth stock in 2023.

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Canopy Growth Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Forget investing in a fundamentally weak stock such as Canopy Growth and buy shares of this cannabis REIT instead.

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Corp: The Bottom Isn’t In

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) is hitting new lows. Unfortunately, the bottom probably isn't in.

Read more »