Home » Investing » Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield

Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks are looking like “dead money” these days, with shares picking up negative momentum in recent weeks.

Indeed, when you’ve got a sizeable stake in a name that’s lost more than 10% in the past month or so, it can be nerve-wracking. And hitting that “Sell” button certainly seems tempting. While selling before things worsen can ease the pain, I’d urge investors to take a step back and consider taking a viewpoint as a long-term investor.

Indeed, bank stocks are not immune to recession-driven pullbacks. In fact, they tend to crumble at the first signs of economic woes. Now, some bank stocks have fallen harder than others. And as they enter severely oversold conditions, I’d argue that they’re intriguing buys for investors who want a good bang for their buck.

Bank of Nova Scotia now offers a 7.6% dividend yield. No, that’s not a typo!

Dividend yields seem to be swelling across the board. And though higher interest rates could keep spooking investors, I’d urge investors to consider the historically impressive risk/reward tradeoff to be had with the bank stocks. A name like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank for short, is actually down 22% over the past five years! Over the past 10 years, things aren’t much better, with the stock off around 13% over the timespan.

Indeed, Scotiabank seems to have lost its way. And I don’t think you can pin this one solely on macro headwinds, either. The bank’s exposure to emerging markets was supposed to give the firm a growth edge. After all, there’s more growth to be had in emerging markets. Though at the cost of higher risks.

Until now, Scotiabank’s Latin American exposure seems to have just introduced risk. Can this change over the next 10 years?

Probably. However, investors aren’t banking on it (forgive the pun, please!). Not while shares are in a multi-year rut at $55 and change per share. Further, at 8.67 times trailing price to earnings, investors are bracing for a rocky landing. The 7.6% dividend yield is arguably the main attraction to the shares. Indeed, there’s not much else to look forward to as the Canadian bank flirts with lows not seen since 2020.

Recently, Scotiabank said it plans to close eight locations in rural Newfoundland. Indeed, such closures aren’t a jolt of confidence for investors. Despite the closures, Scotiabank still maintains what it calls a “strong presence” on the Atlantic coast.

Indeed, it’s still a force to be reckoned with in Newfoundland. As the firm improves its digital banking presence, one has to wonder if physical branches are necessary, especially as the big banks fall under pressure from rising macro headwinds.

Should you bank on Scotiabank?

Personally, I think BNS stock is so undervalued that it may not take a whole lot for shares to shoot higher. Of course, everybody fears the recession to come.

Only time will tell if there’s anything more to fear than the fear itself. At such ominous depths, I view a nice margin of safety to be had in the unloved Scotiabank while it’s off more than 40% from its highs. Its Scene+ credit cards and headcount reduction aren’t huge needle movers, but I think they will pay off in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding safe TSX stocks that offer long-term value can be tricky, but here's how to identify them and one in…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Bank Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Big Canadian bank stocks are still good long-term investments for dividend income. Only care about the stock price when you…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Beyond the Big Banks: Lesser-Known Canadian Stocks Offering Attractive Yields

| Puja Tayal

Many Canadian dividend stocks other than big banks are closer to their pandemic lows. Now is an opportune time to…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Best Bank for Your Buck: 2 Canadian Bank Stocks I’m So Close to Buying

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are intriguing bank stocks that are worth owning on the way down.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

Where Will Bank of Montreal Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock has a 200-year-old history of growth, yet even more should be on the way, even in today's…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stocks (With Dividends) to Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their attractive dividends, you can expect healthy capital appreciation in these top Canadian bank stocks over the long term.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: How to Earn $178.53 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't just about dividends, and yet many people forget that. Start creating returns and dividends to make the…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock for its 7.5% Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia just hit a new 12-month low. Is BNS stock oversold or is more downside on the…

Read more »