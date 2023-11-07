Home » Investing » Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge have a sustainable payout ratio, a widening earnings base, and a tasty forward yield.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can be quite tricky, as you need to identify companies with capabilities to generate cash flows across market cycles. Dividend payouts are not guaranteed, which means they can be cut or suspended at any time, especially if market conditions deteriorate.

Instead of just chasing a high yield, investors should look at a company’s dividend-payout ratio, its dividend-growth history, and potential earnings growth. Ideally, a dividend-paying company should have a sustainable payout ratio, providing it with the flexibility to reinvest in growth projects, reduce balance sheet debt, and increase these payments.

Moreover, the best dividend stocks are those that have increased their payments over time, resulting in a higher effective yield. So, you need to identify companies that are part of expanding markets that allow them to grow their dividends and earnings consistently and fuel dividend growth.

Avoid investing in companies with high debt

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) was among the hottest dividend stocks on the TSX in the past decade. Part of a recession-resistant sector, a majority of AQN’s cash flows were regulated. However, when interest rates spiked in the last 20 months, the TSX company was forced to reduce its dividends by more than 50%.

A dividend cut generally results in a steep pullback in share prices, as investors are wary of the company’s deteriorating financials. Currently, AQN stock trades 65% below all-time highs and offers you a dividend yield of almost 7.6%.

Utility companies are capital-intensive and require vast amounts of debt to fuel their expansion plans, which is a double-edged sword if interest rates rise at an accelerated pace.

The payout ratio should be sustainable

Typically, a low payout ratio provides a company with the flexibility to maintain dividends even if cash flows or earnings decline for a couple of quarters. Technology and banking companies are asset-light and have a payout ratio of less than 50%. Alternatively, debt-heavy companies part of sectors such as real estate, energy, industrials, and utilities may have a much higher payout ratio.

One such clean energy TSX stock is Innergex Renewable (TSX:INE), which ended the second quarter (Q2) with $6 billion in debt. Its free cash flows in Q2 were $115.3 million, much lower than the $173.64 it earned in the year-ago period. It meant INE’s payout ratio surged from 82% to 127% in the last 12 months.

Down 50% from 52-week highs, INE stock currently offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.3%. Does the ongoing pullback indicate investors are bracing for a dividend cut?

Invest in blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge

Among the most popular TSX dividend stocks, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) currently offers you a yield of 7.7%. A diversified energy infrastructure company, Enbridge has increased its dividends by 10% annually in the last 28 years, which is exceptional for a company part of the cyclical energy sector.

With a payout ratio of less than 70%, Enbridge aims to increase its cash flows between 3% and 5% annually in the next two years, which should support further dividend hikes. Enbridge’s cash flows are tied to long-term contracts and indexed to inflation, making them resilient across business cycles. Priced at 17 times forward earnings, ENB stock also trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won't be for long. Meanwhile you'll miss out on a massive…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might not be the first you think of for passive income, but it provides low risk and high…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality TSX growth stocks such as Waste Connections in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock saw shares soar after the company reported huge sales as well as updated guidance. But more could…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Adam Othman

The strength of the underlying businesses for these two TSX stocks can deliver outsized returns in the long run to…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Contrarian Investing: Capitalizing on the Bearish Sentiment in Canada

| Kay Ng

Stocks can sell off substantially with no warning. You should have strong conviction and facts supporting your contrarian investing ideas.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Andrew Button

Many Canadians have made small fortunes just by holding Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock long term.

Read more »