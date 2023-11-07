Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » CNQ Stock is Up 25 Percent in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

CNQ Stock is Up 25 Percent in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Despite an over 25% increase in the stock price, the uptrend in CNQ could continue.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

After witnessing a decline for the previous three months, the Canadian equity markets have bounced back strongly this month, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 4.6%. With the Federal Reserve deciding not to raise its benchmark interest rates for the second consecutive time, investors believe the interest rate hikes are over for this year. This optimism has driven the equity markets higher. Despite the recent increases, the Canadian benchmark index is trading just 1.9% higher this year.

However, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has outperformed the broader equity markets by delivering over 25.5% returns this year. Rising oil prices amid supply concerns due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and solid quarterly performances have driven the company’s stock price. Let’s assess whether the rally could continue or if investors should book their profits at these levels. First, we will examine its performance in the recently reported third quarter.

CNQ’s third-quarter earnings

CNQ delivered solid operational performance in the September-ending quarter, with average quarterly production volumes at 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This represented a 4% increase from the previous year’s quarter, boosted by record production in both liquids and natural gas. Despite posting the highest quarterly volumes in the company’s history, adjusted net earnings and adjusted fund flows declined by 18.4% and 9.9%, respectively.

Lower price realization compared to its previous year’s quarter dragged the company’s financials down. Meanwhile, management has adopted a policy of returning 50% of its cash flows to shareholders, provided its net debt lies between $10 billion and $15 billion. With net debt at $11.5 billion, the company has paid $1.6 billion to shareholders this quarter – around $1 billion in dividends and $600 million in share repurchases. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

CNQ’s growth prospects

Although the recent developments in the Middle East have not directly impacted the oil supply, many fear the escalation could hurt future supplies. Also, analysts are projecting oil prices to remain elevated in the near-to-medium term. Goldman Sachs has given a first-quarter 2024 price target of US$95/barrel for Brent crude, representing a 10% increase from its current price. Also, its diversified sales points could limit its exposure to one particular market, thus stabilizing its financials.

After making a capital investment of $4.3 billion in the first three quarters, CNQ could invest another $1.1 billion in the final quarter to boost its production capabilities. Also, the company is working on lowering its net debt to below $10 billion, which it expects to achieve in the first quarter of 2024. On reaching the target, the company will repay 100% of its cash flows to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases. So, CNQ’s outlook looks healthy.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite an over 25.5% increase in share price, CNQ trades at attractive valuations. NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings is at 10.6 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters. Also, the company’s board recently raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $1.00/share, marking 24 consecutive years of dividend hikes. Meanwhile, its forward yield stands at an attractive 4.39%.

So, considering its growth prospects and attractive valuation, I believe the rally in CNQ could continue. So, I am bullish on CNQ.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

When Oil Prices Are Rising, These Stocks Benefit the Most

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) stock have strong leverage from rising oil prices, which remain above $80.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock is Yielding Over 7.5%: Time to Buy or Buyer Beware?

| Robin Brown

New investments coming online could support Enbridge's historical dividend returns.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three oil stocks have both short- and long-term growth figured out. Make sure to consider them for your watchlist.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just posted its best weekly performance since April 2020.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Why it’s the Best Energy Stock to Own Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is an energy stock that will likely continue to provide shareholders with above average long-term returns.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why This Renewable Energy Sector Could Be the Best Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy assets are strong future investments, but this one type looks like it's getting a lot of investment from…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are great, but if you want long-term solutions, you need companies that will be around for the long…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

This Renewable Energy Player Is the Top-Performing Stock of 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could continue to be the best energy stock of 2023 and certainly has strong growth ahead.

Read more »