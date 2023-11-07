Home » Investing » This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won’t be for long. Meanwhile you’ll miss out on a massive dividend!

Before I even begin, it’s important to note that dividend income isn’t the only source of income when it comes to investing in dividend stocks. In fact, if you’re investing in the market, you’re likely looking for income from returns.

However, a dividend stock can add a nice bonus to your portfolio — especially if it’s trading downwards and due to rise and especially if it’s on a monthly basis.

Today, let’s look at one dividend stock I would consider right now. One with a whopping 10.16% dividend yield as of writing.

Allied Properties

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) hasn’t had the greatest few years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on creating offices in urban environments, which, of course, was difficult during the pandemic. Since then, it’s tried to recover, and while it’s not there yet, it should be soon.

That’s because Allied stock focuses on purchasing run-down locations, including warehouses. It then transforms them into modernized urban workspaces across Canada’s major cities. It’s this kind of thinking that’s led the company to its success in the past and should again.

In fact, let’s take a look at earnings to see how the company has been improving.

Getting into earnings

During the last quarter, Allied stock announced an increase across several metrics. This included its funds from operations (FFO) per unit climbing to $0.598 from $0.588 the quarter before. While the FFO per unit was down 1.3% compared to the year before, the same-asset net operating income (NOI) increased 0.9%.

Furthermore, demand for the dividend stock and its spaces is on the rise. There were 306 lease tours in the rental portfolio for the third quarter compared to 292 in the last quarter. That’s despite usually seeing slower leasing activity in the summer months.

Rent and lease rates climbed, with the company achieving higher occupancy rates, lease rates, and occupied square foot rents across the board. So, while it’s not out of the woods yet, there have been signs of major improvement.

What this means

When the market recovers, and believe me, at some point, it will, investors are going to be looking for these kind of companies. Ones that are on a path to success but haven’t quite been discovered by the masses yet.

That’s why now is an excellent time to consider the dividend stock. It holds an insanely high monthly dividend yield of 10.16%. That comes to $1.80 per share annually. And it hasn’t been cut in half like many of the other companies that have struggled. Now that it looks like it’s improving, it looks likely that this will continue to remain stable.

And it’s super cheap. Shares are still down 32% in the last year, with the company trading at just 0.34 times book value. Furthermore, its debt is securely managed, with just 57.55% of equity needed to pay down all its debts.

Bottom line

With all that in mind, Allied stock looks like a great buy to consider today. It provides you with massive monthly passive income that can be used while you wait for the stock to recover. And given the last earnings report, it looks like the dividend stock is well on its way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

