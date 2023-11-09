Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: The Bottom Isn’t Here Yet 

Enbridge Stock: The Bottom Isn’t Here Yet 

Enbridge stock has dipped 22% since June 2022. Is there more downside? How to make the best of this situation?

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has been on a downtrend after it peaked in June 2022 when oil prices jumped to US$125 on supply shocks from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Many investors loyal to Enbridge were worried about the 25% dip in the stock price from its peak. There is one question on investors’ minds. Has Enbridge stock bottomed out, or is there more downside? 

Is there more downside for Enbridge stock? 

Enbridge has a diversified low-risk pipeline and utility-like earnings model that generates assured cashflows. Around 98% of its transmitted volumes are contractual, which ensures toll money flows through. The oil and gas transmission business is in full swing as the winter season boosts demand for natural gas. North America has even become Europe’s biggest liquified natural gas (LNG) supplier since it cut ties with Russia.

But fears of a recession still loom in America, and that could pull down demand for oil and gas. While Enbridge’s low-risk model can thrive in a recession, the stock market tends to react. Enbridge stock is still trading at its seasonal low, hovering at the lower end of the $43–$53 range. A recession could pull Enbridge stock below $40, as it did during the pandemic and 2018 slowdown.

Should you buy Enbridge stock now or wait till it bottoms out? 

The answer depends on your investment objective. If you are looking to invest for your retirement, then Enbridge stock is a buy at any time. It is a golden opportunity to lock in a 7.5%-plus yield. The pipeline infrastructure it has built over the years can continue to earn cash flows for the next several decades. 

One of the best ways to invest in Enbridge in the current market is to invest small amounts every month. If you invested $500 on the first trading day of every month since November 2022, today you would own 131 shares of Enbridge at an average price of $49.60. 

MonthENB Stock PriceENB Share count
Nov-22$52.629.00
Dec-22$52.9210.00
Jan-23$54.489.00
Feb-23$51.1910.00
Mar-23$51.5310.00
Apr-23$53.879.00
May-23$47.7910.00
Jun-23$49.2410.00
Jul-23$48.4810.00
Aug-23$47.4411.00
Sep-23$45.0511.00
Oct-23$44.4411.00
Nov-23$46.2611.00
How to invest in Enbridge every month

Enbridge pays a $3.55 dividend per share, which means 131 shares can earn you $465 in annual dividends (average yield of 7%). As the stock is yet to bottom out, you can continue tapping this downward momentum and reduce your average cost per share. 

Why invest in this stock? 

Remember, no one can time when a share will bottom out. But you can move along with the market and take advantage of every moment that comes your way. Small joys make moments memorable in life, and small opportunities make returns stronger in the stock market. 

The biggest profit and loss in the stock market is time. The more you delay investing, the more you lose. But the longer you stay invested, your investment returns outrun those who got the timing right and invested at the bottom and sold at the peak. 

Enbridge is a company that has 68 years of dividend-paying history. It is strengthening its cash flow by investing in America’s three gas utilities. The debt will increase, but future rate cuts will reduce interest expense and boost earnings. That could leave more room for Enbridge to accelerate its dividend growth. 

Invest today to lock in this future dividend growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Third-quarter corporate earnings could keep TSX stocks volatile today, as commodity prices go sideways.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock is Up 25 Percent in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite an over 25% increase in the stock price, the uptrend in CNQ could continue.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

When Oil Prices Are Rising, These Stocks Benefit the Most

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) stock have strong leverage from rising oil prices, which remain above $80.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock is Yielding Over 7.5%: Time to Buy or Buyer Beware?

| Robin Brown

New investments coming online could support Enbridge's historical dividend returns.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three oil stocks have both short- and long-term growth figured out. Make sure to consider them for your watchlist.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just posted its best weekly performance since April 2020.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Why it’s the Best Energy Stock to Own Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is an energy stock that will likely continue to provide shareholders with above average long-term returns.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why This Renewable Energy Sector Could Be the Best Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy assets are strong future investments, but this one type looks like it's getting a lot of investment from…

Read more »