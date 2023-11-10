Home » Investing » New TFSA Limit for 2024: Where to Invest $7,000

New TFSA Limit for 2024: Where to Invest $7,000

Canadian investors can hold blue-chip TSX stocks such as TD Bank in a TFSA and generate outsized returns in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The maximum TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit for 2024 has increased to $7,000 due to elevated inflation levels, taking the cumulative contribution room to $95,000. Given the equity markets are expected to remain volatile due to a sluggish macro environment in the near term, it makes sense to add quality beaten-down stocks to your portfolio right now.

The TFSA is a flexible, registered account that can be used to buy and hold growth and dividend stocks, as any returns in the form of capital gains or dividends are sheltered from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Here are two cheap TSX stocks TFSA investors can buy in 2024 and benefit from outsized gains over time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock

Down 25% from all-time highs, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) currently offers you a dividend yield of 4.7%. Its diversified product mix allowed TD Bank to perform well amid a challenging economic backdrop. In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2023 (ended in July), TD reported adjusted earnings of $3.7 billion, down 2% year over year.

Net income for TD’s Canadian personal and commercial banking segment fell 1% to $1.65 billion, primarily due to higher provisions for credit losses. Comparatively, volume growth and higher margins allowed TD to increase revenue by 7% to $4.57 billion in this segment.

Further, TD’s entrenched position in Canada allowed it to benefit from strong account openings and expand its credit card customer base.

TD Bank also ended Q3 with a common tier-one capital ratio (CET1) of 15.2%, which is the highest among North American banks. The CET1 ratio compares a bank’s capital with its assets and provides insights into its ability to navigate economic downturns, and a higher CET1 ratio is favourable.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, TD Bank stock is quite cheap, given its high dividend yield and earnings growth estimates. In the last 27 years, TD Bank has raised dividends by more than 10% annually, showcasing the resiliency of its business model.

The TSX stock also trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates.

GFL Environmental stock

One TSX stock I’m very bullish on is GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL). Valued at almost $15 billion by market cap, GFL is part of a recession-resistant sector offering non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the U.S.

In Q3 of 2023, GFL saw its revenue grow by 10.3% year over year, excluding non-core asset divestitures. The uptick in sales was driven by core pricing increases in the solid waste vertical, indicating the company enjoys pricing power.

GFL completed divestitures of certain non-core assets in Q2 and reinvested a portion of these proceeds in higher-margin growth projects. According to GFL, its base business has now scaled to a point where GFL expects organic growth to outpace growth from mergers and acquisitions.

GFL is part of a capital-intensive sector and ended Q3 with $9.3 billion in debt, which might make investors nervous due to rising interest rates. But GFL reduced its borrowing costs by 60 basis points under its senior secured term loan and aims to deleverage its balance sheet to enhance its overall liquidity position.

Priced at 32.5 times forward earnings, GFL stock trades at a discount of 25% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

These top stocks have a track record of increasing their dividends. They're good considerations now and especially on dips.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% in the Past 6 Months, Is Telus Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks cheap today. Should dividend investors buy now or wait?

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

After increasing its monthly dividend for the eighth time in three years this week, this small-cap looks like a top…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Yield: The Balance Between Dividend Rate and Stock Stability in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Stop chasing yield and consider these two vital dividend metrics instead.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Adam Othman

Add these two top Canadian dividend-paying stocks to secure monthly distributions for growing your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

Create a defensive passive-income portfolio with stocks like Fortis and Enbridge.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are great buys on the market today, especially as we get closer and closer to entering bull…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy This Many Shares of These TSX Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in $5,000 in annual passive income? These stocks can help you achieve that.

Read more »