Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in November 2023

3 TSX Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in November 2023

Three TSX stocks that continue to defy massive headwinds are the top buys in November 2023.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
stocks rising

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P 500/TSX Composite Index could bounce back this month following one of its worst slumps in recent years. Besides dropping to its lowest level over a year ago on October 3, 2023, the index posted its longest losing streak (seven days) in five years on October 27, 2023. The overall loss for the month was 3.4%.

However, as of November 10, 2023, the index has gained 781 points (4.1%) since the start of the month. The good news is that investors can quickly identify the best buys. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), Kinross Gold (TSX:K), or Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) are the TSX stocks every Canadian should own in November 2023.

Convenience store champion

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s defensive qualities are on full display amid a challenging operating environment. At $78.65 per share, current investors enjoy a 33% year-to-date gain on top of a 0.71% dividend. The global leader in the convenience store sector is continually growing its footprint.

Couche-Tard is the flagship, although Circle K and Ingo brands are equally popular in their markets. The $76 billion multinational company is on track to close a game-changing transaction by the end of December 2023. It will acquire 100% of TotalEnergies retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, and obtain a 60% controlling interest in the Belgium and Luxembourg entities.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Alimentation Couche-Tard made the list!

Couche-Tard grew its presence recently in the Southern U.S. after purchasing MAPCO Express’ 112 fuel and convenience retail sites, logistics fleet, and a surplus property. Management launched the “10 for the Win” strategy last month. The goal is to grow EBITDA by 72.4% from US$5.8 billion in full-year 2023 to US$10 billion in EBITDA by full-year 2028.

Shining precious metals stock

The materials sector is the worst performer among the 11 primary sectors thus far, but Kinross Gold continues to outperform. Besides the 32.3% market-beating return year-to-date, the mining stock pays a decent 2.31% dividend. The $8.8 billion senior gold mining company has operating mines and projects in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mauritania, and the United States.

In the first nine months of 2023, metals sales increased 31.3% year over year to US$3.1 billion, while total gold production rose 18% to 1,606,507 ounces from a year ago. Notably, net earnings and net cash flow from operating activities climbed 154.5% and 126.1% to US$350.9 million and US$1.19 billion, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.

Its President and CEO, Paul Rollinson, said it has been a great nine months for Kinross, given its solid production profile and significant cash flow. He adds that Kinross is well positioned to meet its annual guidance due to the robust performance year-to-date.

Volume leader

Recently, energy stocks have dominated trading activities, with Crescent Point Energy among the volume leaders. The stock is up 4.8% ($9.75 per share) and pays an attractive 4.09% dividend. This $3.7 billion company operates in southern Saskatchewan and central Alberta, producing light oil.

Crescent Point is now Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas exploration and production company by volume due to two blockbuster deals in 2023. It will become the dominant player in the prodigious Montney play by acquiring Hammerhead Energy.     

Great options

Couche-Tard is a no-brainer buy, but Kinross and Crescent Point are the best options if you want exposure to the mining and energy sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to the Ultimate Passive-Income Stream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can come your way, if only you put in some minimal effort and keep investing along the way…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Adam Othman

One year’s TFSA contributions may not be enough for a sizable passive income, but they can be a healthy starting…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Why a Bearish Market Could Be the Best Time to Start Investing

| Brian Paradza, CFA

New investments into bearish markets can outperform earlier bullish regimes. A currently lukewarm TSX provides investment opportunities, too.

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Environmental Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX environmental stocks are the best options for Canadians seeking clean and green investments.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are my ideal ETF picks for monthly passive-income needs.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into $7,000 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't fixed income, if you want that consider a GIC. But if you have a few years, you…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Can Investors Make Enough to Retire on Dividend Income Alone?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income from investments could fund your retirement. However, it's far easier and safer to consider all types of passive…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Unlocking Value: The Best Dividend Deals in the Canadian Stock Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great dividend stocks on the Canadian stock market. Here's a look at two great long-term options…

Read more »