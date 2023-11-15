Home » Investing » The Top Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Top Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Now is not the time for long-term investors to be on the sidelines. Here are two top TSX stocks to load up on today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

It’s understandable if the volatility has kept you on the sidelines this year. Despite the S&P/TSX Composite Index trading about flat on the year, the index has had no shortage of spikes, both upward and downward, in 2023.

At least part of the Canadian stock market’s volatility this year can be blamed on the short-term uncertainty in the economy. Canadians across the country are eagerly waiting for both inflation and interest rates to drop to at least pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, it’s anybody’s guess as to when that will actually happen.

Buying and holding for the long term

I’d strongly urge anyone looking to make a quick profit in the last two months of the year to tread lightly. It’s hard enough to predict short-term movements in the stock market in the easiest of situations, let alone what investors are faced with today.

However, for some investors, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage on the TSX. That being said, I’d argue that those opportunities are better suited for investors with time on their side.

What I’d suggest to anyone looking to put some cash to work before the end of the year is to try and ignore the short-term noise in the stock market. That won’t be easy but it will allow you to make rational decisions and strategically evaluate businesses that you’re interested in.

If you’re willing to be patient, I’ve reviewed two TSX stocks that belong at the top of your watch list.

TSX stock #1: Lightspeed Commerce

Not all tech stocks have come roaring back this year. The tech sector had a very rough outing in 2022, but many individual tech stocks have rebounded impressively well. That list, however, does not include beaten-down Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD).

Shares of the $3 billion company are down more than 80% from all-time highs set in 2021. The stock is close to positive over the past year, though, and up more than 20% this month.

The recent surge has come from the company’s strong second-quarter (Q2) earnings that were announced earlier this month. Revenue growth was up 25% year over year, compared to the 20% that Lightspeed saw in Q1. Gross payment volume was also up nearly 60%, compared to 56% in the quarter prior.

Growth investors looking to add some multi-bagger growth potential to their portfolios should have Lightspeed on their radar.

TSX stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

A dependable bank stock is the perfect choice to help balance out the risk of owning a high-growth stock like Lightspeed. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will surely be a far less exciting company to own than Lightspeed. However, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being boring when it comes to investing. In fact, that’s exactly why I’d suggest owning it if your portfolio contains growth stocks. 

TD Bank can provide investors with both dependability and passive income. Both of these will help balance out the inevitable volatility that comes from owning growth stocks.

At today’s stock price, TD Bank’s dividend yield is nearing 5%.

Down 20% from all-time highs, now could be a great time to be loading up on one of Canada’s largest banks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) continue raising their dividends in 2023.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Mining Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX mining stocks such as Newmont and Agnico Eagle are top investment options for investors right now.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to possibly earn $250/month for retirement in your TFSA? Here are some concepts to help you…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today, as investors await the latest U.S. wholesale inflation…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Alert: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down more than 20% from the 2022 high.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Jumps on Record Earnings, Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock has long been suffering, despite achieving record results, yet now the company may bounce back after superb earnings…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Down by 18%: Is BCE Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

A discounted blue-chip stock may look attractive, but you should consider the timing. If it's expected to slip further, waiting…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Why This 8.9% Dividend Stock Surged Last Week

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PHX Energy Services raises its dividend by 33%, as the stock rallies 27% in a week. Can the momentum sustain?

Read more »