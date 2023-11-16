Home » Investing » 2 Oversold Dividend-Growth Stocks That Could Rebound Swiftly

2 Oversold Dividend-Growth Stocks That Could Rebound Swiftly

I’d buy CP Rail (TSX:CP) stock and another intriguing Canadian stock before shares recover further.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend-growth stocks have been quite sluggish over the past year as rates, inflation, and macro fears surged. Indeed, it’s never comforting to be a net buyer of stocks when most others are selling. Still, it’s times like these, when most others are fearful of the unknown, that tend to be the best times to get more bang for your investment buck!

November has been a relieving month so far. But the uneasy feeling could return at the drop of a hat. As such, investors should look to some of the market’s most oversold stocks if they’re looking to play a rebound for the year ahead.

So, without further ado, let’s consider two intriguing stocks that I’d look to bounce back as rates begin to retreat alongside most of the fears weighing on the minds of most retail investors.

CP Rail (or Canadian Pacific Kansas City)

First, we have CP Rail (TSX:CP), a railway with a stock that’s slipped off the rails a bit, now down around 13% from its recent all-time high. Indeed, the railway scene has been under pressure of late, thanks to industry headwinds that have weighed heavily. Margins have taken a bit of a chin, and the company now foresees tougher terrain in the new year. CP Rail may be one of the better-managed railways in North America.

However, it’s not resilient enough to shrug off the woes that have hurt the rest of the industry. Though I’m a big fan of the Kansas City Southern deal and its potential to help CP live up to its full potential, it could take a few more years before the stock can return to a more upbeat track.

At the end of the day, the Canadian economy is at risk of falling into a recession. If it does, CP could have more room to the downside. That said, I expect CP could rebound very sharply if it turns out there’s nothing to fear about the recession than the fear itself.

At 21.89 times trailing price to earnings, CP stock looks like a great buy for young investors who are willing to ride out another tough year (or two) en route to its rebound. Nobody knows when the rebound will come, but I think it will be sharp, given CP’s wide moat and its unique, extensive network.

For now, collect the 0.78% dividend yield as wait for the name to return to the right set of tracks.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is a number-three player in the Canadian telecom scene, and it doesn’t get as much respect as its two bigger brothers do, probably because its dividend yield pales in comparison to its peers.

At writing, Rogers sports a yield of 3.46%. Why bother with such a modest yield when you can easily get north of 6% with one of its rivals? Not only do I view Rogers’s dividend as more “growthy,” but I think it’s stabler if things get really ugly next year. For now, pundits expect a somewhat soft landing. If worse comes to worst, though, dividend health will become of increasing importance.

For now, Rogers has one of the healthiest dividends in the space. As the company looks to invest in its impressive network, I expect shares could see the blue skies again far quicker than its peers. The stock recently surged 15% off its 52-week lows. I think it’s the start of a sustained move to much higher levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond the Big Banks: Lesser-Known Canadian Stocks Offering Attractive Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

While big banks are a popular choice for many Canadian investors, these two stocks both trade cheaply and offer investors…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income Made Easy: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two monthly-paying Canadian dividend stocks now could help you earn reliable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in November 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors can easily diversify through this ETF and earn passive income on established global brands on another.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Rockstar Stocks for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another dividend heavyweight that looks like a bargain-basement buy right here.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Seeking $500 in Dividend Income? Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

Make $500 in quarterly passive income with these top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TELUS for Its 6%+ Yield?

| Robin Brown

TELUS is yielding a 6% dividend, the highest it has been in 10 years. Is it a bargain or a…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Buy 282 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock offers a high yield of about 7.8%. Here's what investors should know before buying it for passive income.

Read more »