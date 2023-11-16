Home » Investing » Why Loblaw Companies Is a Grocery Dividend Gem Investors Can’t Ignore

Why Loblaw Companies Is a Grocery Dividend Gem Investors Can’t Ignore

TSX blue-chip stocks such as Loblaw should be part of your equity portfolio due to its resilient cash flows and steady dividend growth.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

In the past two decades, Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Loblaw (TSX:L) have created inflation-beating returns for shareholders. For instance, Loblaw stock has returned over 125% since November 2003, and after adjusting for dividends, these returns are much higher at 252%.

Despite these market-thumping gains, Loblaw stock trades 5% below its all-time highs and pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.78 per share, translating to a forward yield of 1.5%.

Valued at $38 billion by market cap, Loblaw is among the largest companies on the TSX. Part of a recession-resistant sector, Loblaw is a grocery giant and a top investment choice for your equity portfolio.

Let’s see why.

How did Loblaw perform in Q3?

Loblaw is primarily a food and pharmacy company. Over the years, it has entered segments such as financial services and wireless mobile products. It has two primary business segments:

  • Retail: Loblaw operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food and drug stores here.
  • Financial Services: The segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Loblaw reported revenue of $18.26 billion — an increase of 5% year over year. While retail segment sales were up 5% at $17.9 billion, e-commerce sales rose by 13.6%. The company ended Q3 with an operating income of $1.06 billion — an increase of 7.5% year over year.

Loblaw focused on providing value across its Food and Drug Retail businesses, which led to sales growth, higher unit sales, and increased market share. Its drug retail sales reflected robust demand for in-store beauty products and prescription products.

Customers are seeking quality and value to tide over an inflationary environment, which has acted as a tailwind for Loblaw’s Food Retail segment. Its discount stores have benefitted from increased foot traffic, as Loblaw continues to invest in opening new such stores.

Loblaw emphasized investments to lower food prices were reflected in its internal food inflation, which was lower than Canada’s food CPI (consumer price index). Moreover, higher sales and cost-control initiatives drove adjusted earnings growth in Q3.

Loblaw’s chairman, Galen G. Weston, stated, “Our stores are delivering more value, including deeper discounts on essentials, and customers are responding positively. We remain focused on doing what we can to fight inflation and deliver lower prices for Canadians while continuing to invest for the future.”

Is Loblaw stock undervalued?

Despite rising costs, Loblaw is forecast to increase adjusted earnings from $6.82 per share in 2022 to $8.35 per share in 2024. So, priced at 14.4 times forward earnings, Loblaw stock is quite cheap, given its future growth estimates.

Loblaw expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales in 2023. It also aims to increase investments in its store network and distribution centres by $1.6 billion in capital expenditures. This includes an investment of $2.1 billion offset by $500 million received in proceeds from real estate dispositions.

A widening earnings base should also fuel dividend growth for shareholders. The company reported a free cash flow of $756 million in Q3 and paid shareholders dividends worth $141 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 19%, providing it with enough room to increase these payments.

In the last 20 years, Loblaw has increased dividends by 6.8% annually, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap and now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks for Big Income in Retirement (Supplement Your CPP!)

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold blue-chip high dividend stocks such as Enbridge to supplement your Canada Pension Plan and other retirement payouts.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

OAS Pension Secrets: How to Get the Max You Deserve!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians eligible to receive OAS pensions have ways and the flexibility to maximize the monthly payments.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Enbridge have long histories of dividend growth.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Build the Most Wealth Without the CRA Checking on You

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is the ultimate wealth builder and users can prevent the CRA’s intervention by simply complying with the rules.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks on the TSX such as Exchange Income should be part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Volatile

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend hikes, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be excellent buys in…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Packing Enormous Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian small-cap stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are exciting buys for their enormous growth potential.

Read more »