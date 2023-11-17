Home » Investing » Analysts: Prepare for Stocks to Outperform Fixed Income in 2024

Analysts: Prepare for Stocks to Outperform Fixed Income in 2024

Strategists believe that there is going to be some major growth in 2024, with stocks leading the charge. But this one area should see the most growth.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

For the last two years, investors around the world have been told one thing: cash is king. But it looks like that king is about to be dethroned, and stocks will be in favour once more.

The news came down from Barclays’s strategists, and it was a huge headliner. That’s because, for the last two straight quarters, Barclays continued to recommend cash over stocks and bonds. This has included fixed income such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC).

Now, that’s no longer the case, as stocks look to outperform in the coming year. So, let’s look at what’s changed the mind of this major institution.

What happened?

After the last two quarters saw cash and fixed income do far better, strategists have stated that equities are looking to produce single-digit returns in 2024. This will certainly outperform fixed income, even if those bond yields remain above 5% as they have been.

Other strategists also leaned into this beyond Barclays. They now say that two- to three-year bonds are more ideal as equities recover. It’s now “time to take some risk,” as investors will likely be able to do far better than the 5% on yields.

This comes as rate hikes look to be coming to a close, and an improved economy, along with artificial intelligence, revenue, and earnings, should push stocks higher once more. That’s already been seen, as markets around the world (including the TSX today) had one of the best weeks in quite some time.

Could it hit double digits?

While there are certainly set to be improvements, strategists still believe that hoping for double-digit growth in the markets, even into 2025, is too much to expect. However, downsides have certainly diminished.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be opportunities for double-digit growth among certain stocks. We’ve already started to see this with megacap tech stocks, but there are still some with room to grow. Instead, it could be a great time to pick up strong discretionary stocks — especially from service-oriented stocks.

With that in mind, here are some discretionary stocks that investors may want to consider, as the market continues to rally into 2024.

Buy at your “discretion”

Some of the top companies to recover among discretionary stocks should see growth, even around the Santa Claus Rally. For instance, companies such as Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) should do well as retail starts to pick up once more. But this also gives you exposure to the automobile sector, which should continue to see growth. This is why Magna International (TSX:MG) should also be a strong option.

Canadian Tire stock fell recently as the company saw sales drop. However, it’s a long-term hold that could certainly provide a benefit for investors. Shares trade at just 15.05 times earnings, with a whopping 4.83% dividend yield. Yet after missing profits and laying off 3% of employees, shares are now quite low. Therefore, it’s primed for a rise during a bull market.

Magna stock is another strong option. Canadians have been struggling to buy a new car in this economy. It’s not just because they can’t afford it; even used vehicles are down thanks to supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic. Now, there could be a surge in new vehicles created, as Magna stock continues to solve supply-chain problems and, indeed, increase its guidance. That’s thanks to more growth in electric vehicle use as well.

Magna stock trades at just 15.79 times earnings, offering a 3.39% dividend yield. But investors aren’t quite on board yet after being burned. So, I would consider this a great stock to pick up as we see a rally into 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the World of REITs: Dividend Gems in the Canadian Real Estate Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks remain some of the best options for dividend income, but these two are the ones I'd consider…

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Seeking Value in a Declining Market: Canadian Stocks at a Discount

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer major value, with shares down but already on the recovery, as the TSX today looks to…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

I Was Wrong About Goodfood Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock looked like a winner back in 2020, with all of us needing food at home. But since…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy with an investment as low as $2,000 before…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite no corporate results, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to recently released important U.S. inflation…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don't give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Up 27% in 2023, Is FirstService Stock Worth a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FirstService (TSX:FSV) stock has risen dramatically this year, with analysts expecting even more growth. But can it keep up in…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These food stocks show signs of improvement, maybe not immediately but certainly in the future. So, get them while they're…

Read more »