Home » Investing » TFSA: How to Invest for $250 in Monthly Retirement

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 in Monthly Retirement

Investors looking to establish monthly retirement income will want to invest in these two stellar stocks now.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

One of the many great things about a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the potential to invest and generate a tax-free income. For those investors who pick the right stocks and invest early, a TFSA can be a great way to generate monthly retirement income.

Perhaps best of all, it’s a lot easier than you think. Here’s a look at several great options to add to your TFSA now that can provide $250 or more in monthly retirement income.

Forget the housing shortage and rising interest rates

Historically, one of the best ways to establish monthly retirement income was to own a rental property. Unfortunately, in recent years, that dream has faded, as rising interest rates and home prices have priced out many would-be landlords.

Additionally, those that can still afford a property, have to deal with a mortgage, property taxes, upkeep, and tenant issues.

Fortunately, there is a simpler way that comes thanks to RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN). RioCan is one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Canada, with a portfolio of over 190 properties.

A growing number of those properties are mixed-use residential units, situated along high-traffic, in-demand areas in major metro markets. That fact alone makes RioCan a lower-risk option for prospective landlords. But what really sets this REIT apart is the juicy monthly distribution.

Much like a landlord expecting rent, investors of RioCan expect a monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, the yield works out to an impressive 6.20% yield. This means that investors who drop $30,000 into RioCan (as part of a larger, diversified portfolio) can expect to generate a monthly retirement income of just over $150.

Keep in mind, as part of your TFSA, that’s tax-free, and there’s no mortgage payment, tenant issues or maintenance involved. The investment is also considerably lower than a typical downpayment, and your risk is spread across a portfolio of hundreds of properties.

Perhaps best of all, thanks to the market volatility we’ve seen this year, RioCan, like much of the market is trading down this year. Year to date, the stock is down 17%, making it a great time to buy it at a deep discount.

Here’s a well-diversified, long-term pick

Another great example of a diversified stock that can provide monthly retirement income is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). Exchange is an acquisition-oriented company that owns over a dozen subsidiary companies.

Those subsidiaries provide Exchange with a healthy (and growing) source of revenue. Those subsidiaries are broadly classified across two key groups: manufacturing and aviation.

More importantly, those subsidiaries offer two unique factors to consider that help to make Exchange a superb option.

First, we have the fact that the subsidiaries provide a necessary service for which there is limited, if any competition. By way of example, let’s look at the aviation side of the business. Exchange’s subsidiaries offer passenger and freight air service to the remote regions of Canada’s north. On the manufacturing side, an example is wireless tower fabrication and installation services.

The unique, yet necessary niche market those subsidiaries serve leads to the second point: free cash generation. Each of those subsidiary companies generates cash for Exchange. This allows Exchange to invest in additional acquisitions and pay out a very generous dividend.

That dividend is paid out monthly and currently works out to a juicy 5.90% yield. This means that investors who allocate $40,000 to Exchange can expect to generate a monthly retirement income of just over $180.

It’s also worth noting that Exchange currently trades down this year. As of the time of writing, Exchange trades at a 12% discount year to date, making it a great time to buy.

A monthly retirement income of $250 (or more) is possible

No stock, even the most defensive, is without some risk. That’s why it’s important to diversify your portfolio. Fortunately, both Exchange and RioCan offer investors some defensive appeal, making them perfect additions to larger, well-diversified portfolios.

They can also provide investors with a juicy monthly retirement income, well north of $250.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$17.461,717$1.08$154.53Monthly
Exchange Income Corporation$45.94653$2.52$137.13Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Buy 92 Shares in This Stock for $1,699 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market is changing, and that could mean big things for this discretionary stock as we enter the new year.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Prepare for Investing in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

2024 will be here before you know it, so make sure you're prepared with a TFSA, have the funds for…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-gushing Dividend Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Sun Life Financial stock could outperform the TSX again. A recent 8% dividend raise highlights management's enthusiasm.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Today

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can start exploring high-yield Canadian dividend stocks for favourably-taxed passive income.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Metro Stock or Loblaw Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Metro stock (TSX:MRU) and Loblaw stock (TSX:L) are posting steady quarters, but which is the better long-term buy for…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Buy: Telus Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) are two of Canada's favourite dividend stocks. Which is the better buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is down considerably in the past six months. Is the stock now oversold or is more downside on the…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners in a TFSA and earn big…

Read more »