Home » Investing » My 2 Favourite Passive Income Stocks for November 2023

My 2 Favourite Passive Income Stocks for November 2023

The market is full of great income stocks. Here’s a look at some of my favourite passive income stocks to buy.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple at the lake having a picnic

Image source: Getty Images

My favourite passive income stocks generate a reliable and recurring income, while also catering to long-term growth. And there’s no shortage of them to consider on the market right now.

Here’s a look at several options to consider.

Forget the rental property passive income

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) offers investors a healthy recurring income stream. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg in terms of why this is one of my favourite passive income stocks.

That main reason comes down to the massive opportunity for long-term investors, particularly when compared to the alternative.

That alternative is a rental property. Owning a rental property is one of the best ways to generate a passive income stream. Or at least it was until interest rates shot up and priced out many would-be landlords.

For those would-be landlords, RioCan provides an opportunity for a recurring income that is considerably lower risk over a single-property rental. Prospective investors should note that RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada, with over 190 properties.

In terms of income, RioCan offers a juicy monthly distribution that carries a yield of 6.16%. This means that investors who drop $30,000 into RioCan can expect a monthly income of just over $155.

Now, keep in mind that the initial investment is considerably lower than a recommended downpayment on a property. You also don’t need to worry about maintenance, property taxes, a mortgage or tenants.

And perhaps best of all, if you aren’t ready to draw on that income yet, it can be reinvested until needed. That fact alone handily makes RioCan one of my favourite passive income stocks this month.

Here’s your monthly energy cheque

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another one of my favourite passive income stocks to consider. Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the market. The company’s crude and natural gas pipeline systems comprise the largest and most complex systems on the planet.

And that pipeline network generates a healthy revenue stream, which allows Enbridge to invest in growth initiatives and pay a juicy dividend.

What most investors don’t realize, however, is that Enbridge is more than just a pipeline company. Enbridge operates the largest natural gas utility in North America. The company also has a growing renewable energy segment that boasts over 40 facilities in Europe and North America.

In short, the company is a well-diversified energy infrastructure behemoth that should be on every investor’s shortlist.

In terms of income, Enbridge offers investors a quarterly dividend that has an insane 7.68% yield. This means that those investors who allocate $30,000 towards Enbridge can expect an income of over $2,300.

And that’s not all. Enbridge has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend for three consecutive decades without fail. But why buy now? Enbridge, like much of the market, is trading down this year.

In fact, as of the time of writing, Enbridge is down 12% year to date.

This handily makes Enbridge one of the favourite passive income stocks to buy right now.

What are your favourite passive income stocks right now?

Both Enbridge and RioCan offer investors growth and income potential. And while no stock is without some risk, both stocks offer some defensive appeal for long-term investors.

In my opinion, investors looking for some of their favourite passive income stocks to buy this month should consider one or both stocks.

CompanyRecent PricesNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$17.341730$1.08$155Monthly
Enbridge$46.17649$3.55$575.99Quarterly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Dividends and Steady Gains Right Now

| Adam Othman

Some of the top TSX stocks offer a healthy combination of stability, growth, dividends, and safety, making them ideal for…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Future of Dividend Investing: Trends and Predictions for Canada 

| Puja Tayal

Now is a good time to boost your dividend portfolio, as these stocks could recover from their lows in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

With a 4.6% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Granite Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite stock (TSX:GRT.UN) may be down in the last year, but industrial stocks are only set to rise, and Granite…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend-Yielding Blue Chips: Canada’s Prime Investment Opportunities

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue-chip stocks offer investors major growth as well as dividends, as the market returns to normal. So, make sure…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high yields, these three defensive stocks are excellent additions to your…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 9.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a monthly dividend TSX stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield in 2023.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend-Paying Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

While dividend-payout frequency ranks lower than yield and sustainability when it comes to the factors that should influence your investment…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

4 Amazing Canadian REITs to Secure Your Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The real estate sector today is unpredictable but four Canadian REITs with strong fundamentals can sustain dividend payments for years.

Read more »