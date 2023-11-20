Home » Investing » Rising Rates: The Best ETF Strategies for Canadian Investors

Rising Rates: The Best ETF Strategies for Canadian Investors

You can bet on high interest rates by investing in the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (TSX:XFN).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Are you an investor concerned about rising interest rates?

If so, you may feel tempted to pull all your money out of the markets and leave it in a savings account. After all, when interest rates go up, cash becomes more desirable. Right?

Wrong. Although certain savings products offered by banks, such as GICs, do in fact acquire high yields when rates go up, regular cash savings accounts still yield next to nothing. Consider this list of interest rates offered by one of Canada’s big six banks. They’re still paying 0.05%, when the 10-year treasury yields 5%!

So yes, you still need to invest when interest rates are high. The GICs offered by banks are viable options, but there are other options, too. In this article, I will explore three types of index ETF strategies investors can use to play rising interest rates.

Money market funds

Money market funds are among the best assets to hold when interest rates are high, but not expected to go higher. The higher the treasury yield, the higher the yield on money market funds. On the other hand, if rates go even higher after the date of purchase, money market funds suffer capital losses on their treasuries. What you want to do is invest in money markets near the peak of a rate hiking cycle. Today, with inflation rates declining, many investors are optimistic that we are at such a peak. For example, the legendary Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital believes we are near one. If he’s right, money market funds will perform well.

Market neutral

Another option in times of rising interest rates is to simply buy the kinds of broad market index funds you’d normally buy. Yes, these funds typically go down in price as rates rise, but if you buy near the end of a tightening cycle, you may enjoy upside. Let’s look at the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), for example. Since interest rates began rising at the start of 2022, the fund has fallen in price by about 4.5%. Factoring in dividends, the return has been about 0%. You might find it strange to hear someone describing that as a good thing, but it may well be. The TSX Index has gone nowhere while the earnings of its top components have increased. Canadian index funds may, therefore, start rising when interest rates come down. XIU is a good one to hold, because it is highly liquid and has a very low (0.16%) management expense ratio.

Financial ETFs

Last but not least, there are financial ETFs. These ETFs can be good buys when rates are high and unlikely to rise higher. Banks and other lenders are among the few businesses that actually make more money when rates rise. The reason is simple: lenders make money by lending. Obviously, the higher the interest rate, the more money lenders collect. If rising interest rates cause a recession, then the revenue-boosting tendency of rate hikes will be offset by less loan origination. So far this year, we aren’t seeing that happen, as TSX banks are seeing their earnings rise.

Let’s take a look at the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (TSX:XFN). It is an index fund made up of Canada’s Big Six banks plus some other miscellaneous financial institutions. With 30 holdings, it is pretty diversified. Its 4.4% dividend yield provides a lot of income potential. Finally, the 0.6% MER, while not extremely low, is not so high that it will ruin the investment for you altogether. Overall, XFN is a good fund for those investors who want exposure to Canadian financials without the hassle of picking individual stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking Canadian investors can consider holding shares of REIT such as Dream Industrial to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is CVE Stock a Buy in November 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) could be a sneaky way for long-term investors to play the rising commodity price environment.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Here’s how you can use your TFSA to do that!

Read more »

Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store
Stocks for Beginners

My 3 Favourite TSX Retail Stocks for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These retail stocks cover all the bases, from discount dealers to e-commerce titans, you can get it all this month…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in November 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

While many top Canadian REITs continue to trade undervalued, these two top picks are some of the best stocks you…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $5K in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you grow your effective yield higher in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

The Shocking Mistake Most Canadians Make With TFSAs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a clever invention but holding or storing cash in it is a costly mistake.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Dividends and Steady Gains Right Now

| Adam Othman

Some of the top TSX stocks offer a healthy combination of stability, growth, dividends, and safety, making them ideal for…

Read more »