3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

Given their solid underlying businesses and excellent growth prospects, these three high-growth stocks could double your money over the next five years.

Growth stocks can potentially increase their financials at a superior rate than the industry average, thus producing higher returns. However, these companies require higher capital to fund their growth initiatives. So, the concerns that higher interest rates would increase borrowing costs and the fear of an economic slowdown have put these companies under pressure over the last few months.

Meanwhile, with the central bank pausing its interest rate hikes and signs of inflation cooling down, growth stocks are back on investors’ radar this month. These stocks have witnessed healthy buying so far this month. Amid improving investors’ sentiments, these three growth stocks look an excellent buy. The stock should deliver above 15% of an annualized rate of returns over the next five years to double your investments. The following three stocks have the potential to provide these returns.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a tech-enabled healthcare company focusing on developing technologies that empower healthcare professionals to have positive patient outcomes. Earlier this month, it posted a solid third-quarter performance, with its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to its shareholders growing by 40.2% and 13.2%, respectively.

The company focuses on developing innovative products and making strategic acquisitions to drive growth. It has launched several AI (artificial intelligence) power products that are useful to healthcare professionals. It also acquired Proack Security last month, strengthening its capabilities to safeguard sensitive data while providing robust security services. Amid these growth initiatives, the company raised its 2023 guidance, with its revenue projected to come between $755 million and $765 million. The midpoint of the guidance represents a 33.5% year-over-year growth.

Further, WELL Health’s management is confident of reaching $900 million in sales next year. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company trades 13.4 times its projected earnings for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

Nuvei

Another top growth stock to have in your portfolio would be Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), which facilitates its partners to accept next-gen payment methods, thus driving their growth. The company posted an impressive third-quarter performance earlier this month, with its revenue and adjusted EBITDA growing by 55% and 36%, respectively. It processed $48.2 billion of transactions during the quarter, representing a 72% year-over-year growth.

Meanwhile, Nuvei is focusing on developing innovative products, strengthening its position in new markets, and expanding its APM (alternative payment methods) portfolio, which could aid in increasing its customer base and drive the wallet share of its existing customers. Meanwhile, the company’s management hopes to grow its topline at an annualized rate of 15-20% in the medium term while increasing its adjusted EBITDA margin to over 50% in the long run.

Further, the fintech company trades at an attractive NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 10.3, making it an attractive buy.

goeasy

My final pick is a subprime lender, goeasy (TSX:GSY), which has grown its revenue and adjusted EPS in double digits for the last 20 years. Despite its solid growth over these years, the company has acquired a tiny market share in the $200 billion subprime market, thus offering healthy growth prospects.

Meanwhile, the company has enhanced its underwriting and income verification process, adopted next-generation credit models, and tightened its credit tolerance to lower default rates. Its diversified product base, omnichannel offerings, and cross-selling opportunities could continue to drive its financials in the coming years. Amid these growth initiatives, the company’s management expects its loan portfolio to reach $5.1 billion by the end of 2025, indicating a 48.7% growth from its September 30th levels. Also, its revenue could grow at an annualized rate of 18.5% while delivering a return on equity of over 21% annually.

The subprime lender has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividend at an annualized rate of over 30% for the previous nine years. Its forward yield stands at 2.95%. Considering all these factors, I believe goeasy will deliver superior returns over the next five years.