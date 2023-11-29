Home » Investing » Stock Grab Bag: 3 Diverse Sectors; the Same Commitment to Long-Term Income

Stock Grab Bag: 3 Diverse Sectors; the Same Commitment to Long-Term Income

Here are three of the best long-term dividend stocks investors looking for income in retirement may want to consider adding right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

For investors who are planning on building a long-term, income-generating portfolio, buying high-quality dividend stocks can be their best bet. However, diversification is also a factor that they must keep in mind in order to spread out risks. 

In this vein, here are three stocks from three different sectors that investors can grab in order to facilitate long-term capital appreciation.  

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a multinational gas and electricity utilities operator. For the ongoing quarter, this company has increased its dividend payment to $0.59 per share, marking yet another increase (and its 50th such consecutive hike). 

This indicates a 4.4% growth from last year and continues Fortis’s impressive track record of providing increasing shareholder capital return to its investors. With a dividend yield of 4.3%, Fortis is slightly higher than the sector average and is a great company to consider in terms of stability.

Fortis also saw strong financial performance in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Its net earnings increased to US$294 million (US$0.61/common share). The company also had capital expenditures worth US$2 billion in the first half of 2023, thus staying on track with its US$4.3 billion annual investment plan.     

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) invests in renewable power-generating facilities across North America, Asia, Europe, Brazil, and Colombia. For the last quarter, this company had declared a dividend of $0.45 per share. It indicates a dividend yield of 6.4%, which is quite higher in comparison to the 2.992% sectorial average. 

Brookfield Renewable recently reported 10% funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth in Q2 2023 compared to last year. In figures, this amounts to US$312 million, or US$0.91 per unit year to date. Also, with its institutional partners, this company has signed transactions worth US$1.3 billion.

The company has also commissioned the Brazilian 1.2-gigawatt Janaúba solar complex’s final stage, along with almost 1,500 megawatts capacity year to date. Additionally, it has signed contracts to deliver an extra 2,000-gigawatt hours/year of generation, in which 900 gigawatt hours will go to corporate off-takers. 

These financial and developmental activities will help the company provide sustainable dividend payments in the long run.   

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a multinational operator of data companies, midstream, transport and utilities. The latest data states that this organization declared a dividend payout of $0.52 per share for the last quarter. The dividend yield was 5.4%, which was a bit higher than the 3.91% sectorial average. 

Additionally, this company had an excellent performance in Q2 2023. It had a net income of US$378 million, which is a significant jump from last year’s same quarter’s US$176 million. Apart from this, the company’s FFO earnings reached US$552 million, indicating an 8% rise during the aforementioned time. 

Investors in BIP stock have seen total shareholder returns of 68% over the last three years. During this time, this stock’s price increased by 53%, while the market return (excluding dividends) was around 33%.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer dividends, growth, and huge opportunities for investors. Including investors like me!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

Investors planning to build a bulletproof passive-income portfolio should look for dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks provide investors with some major growth opportunities in the coming years, even with just $1,000.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Passive Income Empire in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building a passive income empire in Canada is not exclusive to the rich. You only need the right mix of…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

1 Top Financial Stock to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a reliable, dividend-paying financial growth stock that can help you get steady returns on investments in the long run.

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Hits $100 on Blowout Black Friday: More Upside Ahead?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could have room to run, even as shares eclipse the $100 level on a strong Black Friday…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Lightspeed and Snowflake have the potential to deliver game-changing returns to shareholders over time.

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for November 2023

| Puja Tayal

November brings holiday season cheer for retail stocks. And this time, e-commerce stocks made a difference.

Read more »